LINCOLN, Ill., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrity Data is excited to announce their 2021 Community Giving program which will provide $10,000 in funding to community progress initiatives that help "build" their employee's local communities. This can be for organizations involved in helping those in need, as well as projects focused on improving the quality of life through education, arts, technology, beautification and more.
Integrity Data is honored to be able to give back to the communities where their team members live to help those communities grow and prosper. The ability to give back is important to their team and is considered a measurement of the company's overall success. For example, last week, after a North American user conference in Houston, TX, all booth furniture was donated to Houston Welcomes Refugees to help Afghan refugees start a new life. Their Community Giving Program was established in 2008 with the goal of having a meaningful impact on the Lincoln, IL community where the company is headquartered. Last year, they expanded their reach to include not-for-profit organizations in other communities where they have remote employees. The program provides grants for local organizations involved in helping those in need, as well as other community progress initiatives focused on improving the quality of life through education, arts, technology, beautification, and more. Many have received funding from the program since its inception. A list of past recipients can be viewed on the company's website.
The 2021 Community Giving program will provide $10,000 in funding. This amount may be granted to a single initiative or divided among multiple initiatives. Applicants may apply for any amount up to $10,000. The intent of the program is to fund specific projects or to provide special use funding. Applicants should not apply for grants to be used for general administrative funds.
Eligibility requirements and application instructions can be found on the company's website.
Integrity Data will accept applications from now through 5 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021.
Please email grants@integrity-data with any additional questions concerning Integrity Data's Community Giving program and its procedures.
About Integrity Data
With offices in Bellevue, WA, St. Petersburg, FL, Fargo, ND, and Lincoln, IL; employees in 10 states and celebrating over 25 years in business, Integrity Data serves thousands of employers, staffing millions of employees worldwide. From small businesses to some of the largest and fastest-growing organizations, your people are our priority. Integrity Data HRP gives you all the powerful tools you need to effectively and accurately manage and pay your people with Microsoft Dynamics®.
Zoey Nguyen, Integrity Data, 2177323737, znguyen@integrity-data.com
