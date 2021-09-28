RALEIGH, N.C. and MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelerad Medical Systems™, a global leader in medical image management solutions, and Strategic Radiology, a national coalition of privately owned, quality-focused radiology groups, today announced a partnership to provide Strategic Radiology's more than 1,300 members with access to cloud-based medical image management solutions designed to optimize performance, optimize workflow and improve patient care.
The healthcare industry continues to navigate challenges resulting from COVID-19, including revenue losses and declines in productivity. Furthermore, one third of radiologists cited feelings of burnout, according to a recent study in the Journal of the American College of Radiology. In response to these challenges, there has been a significant increase in mergers and acquisitions, particularly across radiology practice groups. Independent practices are joining forces in record numbers through consolidations or other creative methods to take advantage of the benefits of scale.
Strategic Radiology is 100% owned by radiologist member shareholders who have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. By joining the coalition, radiologists can remain independent while becoming part of a larger organization that negotiates on their behalf, collaborating with their peers across practice settings, and gaining access to significantly more resources to help them meet their needs.
Technology is increasingly necessary to meet radiologist goals, but represents a significant cost for most independent practices. As a result of the new partnership, member groups of all sizes can now leverage Intelerad's InteleOne® XE cross-enterprise diagnostic imaging platform and nuage® Cloud Imaging Platform, including its picture archiving and communication system (PACS) IntelePACS®, and Clario SmartWorklist, a personalized and context-aware enterprise imaging solution designed to intelligently manage reading workflow. These solutions are becoming critical to helping radiologists improve interoperability, create more efficient workflows and address the prevalence of burnout.
"Today's radiologists, regardless of the size of their practice, are facing challenges in optimizing workflow, improving interoperability and efficiency, and reducing burnout. Yet the technology needed to address these challenges has often been out of reach for many independent, small- and mid-sized groups," said Scott A. Bundy, MD, FACR, and CEO of Strategic Radiology. "Together with Intelerad, we're thrilled to now provide our member groups access to rich solutions that increase productivity. This win-win partnership directly advances Strategic Radiology's mission of improving lives by creating superior radiology value, and we look forward to bringing innovative new solutions to our members to continuously help them thrive."
Strategic Radiology members can choose between two models for leveraging Intelerad solutions. The first model features a shared environment that grants practices the SR Enterprise License to join other members; practices choosing this model benefit from significant scale along with the peace of mind that their data is private and secure within Intelerad's hosted environment. The second model provides practices with an Individual Practice License. All users will have access to Intelerad Managed Services, which includes turnkey access to the necessary software, hardware, and cloud support of all solutions.
Rome Radiology Group, a leader in imaging technology serving Northwest Georgia and East Alabama for nearly 50 years and member of Strategic Radiology, has already signed on to leverage Intelerad's InteleOne® XE platform through the SR Enterprise License and is projected to save 36% on IT costs in the first year alone.
"With a shared goal of achieving interoperability, driving value for radiologists, and improving patient outcomes, the partnership between Intelerad and Strategic Radiology is a natural fit," said Mike Lipps, Intelerad Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to working with Strategic Radiology to deliver best-in-class medical image management solutions to radiologists nationwide, enabling clinicians to spend more time engaging with patients, and less time navigating disparate systems."
For more information on Intelerad and its suite of managed services and cloud solutions, visit http://www.intelerad.com/en/products. To learn more about Strategic Radiology, visit http://www.strategicradiology.org.
About Intelerad
Founded in 1999, Intelerad offers one of healthcare's most comprehensive imaging and analytics platforms. Headquartered in Montreal, Intelerad has approximately 600 employees located in nine offices across six countries. The company empowers over 1,000 healthcare organizations around the world with the speed, scalability, and simplicity needed to increase business performance while, most importantly, improving patient outcomes. Intelerad's modern enterprise solutions have been acknowledged by a Best in KLAS recognition, ranking #1 for PACS Asia/Oceania in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Global Software (Non-US) report. To learn more, visit http://www.intelerad.com and follow Intelerad on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Strategic Radiology
Strategic Radiology is a coalition of privately owned independent radiology practices, representing more than 1,300 radiologists. The coalition's goal is to enable the delivery of high value radiological services by improving quality through an integrated approach of shared data, best practices and highly specialized clinical expertise in an efficient environment of shared resources. It operates the nation's first radiology-focused Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. http://www.StrategicRadiology.org.
Media Contact
Cortney Williams, ARPR on behalf of Intelerad, 855-300-8209, cortney@arpr.com
SOURCE Intelerad