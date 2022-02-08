RALEIGH, N.C. and MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ambra Health, an Intelerad company, and maker of a leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced its recognition in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report. Specifically, the company has earned its recognition as the 2022 Best in KLAS vendor for Image Exchange, leading the category for the eighth consecutive year.
The continued success of Ambra's flagship product, DICOM Grid (DG) Suite, is a result of the platform's ability to enable physicians to safely and easily deploy cloud applications for medical imaging collaboration, exchange, vendor-neutral archive, business continuity, electronic medical record (EMR) integration, mobility, and more. This is critically important as healthcare organizations are increasingly seeking innovative healthcare technology solutions that further support advanced clinical efficiency and improved patient care and outcomes.
"As the pandemic continues to push many healthcare organizations out of their comfort zones, helping them recognize the value in innovative tools, technologies and capabilities that provide mass benefits to patients, providers and practices is key," said Morris Panner, Intelerad President. "To once again be recognized by KLAS as the top leader in image exchange for 2022 means the world to our team. As we continue to scale our product portfolio to better serve our customers in a cloud-based environment, we will further listen to providers' direct needs, working alongside them to collectively deliver better care through improved technology."
As the most comprehensive report of its kind in the healthcare IT industry, the annual 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report recognizes the outstanding efforts of software and services companies to help healthcare organizations accomplish the quadruple aim: better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. Using KLAS' trusted and fair research process and methodology, all rankings are a direct result of the feedback from thousands of providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award determines the standard of excellence that the top vendors should provide in a partnership.
"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary honest, accurate and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services."
A sample of feedback from the providers who use the Ambra DG Suite and participated* in the KLAS research process is included below.
"DG Suite is a great image-sharing device that has saved us a tremendous amount of time when it comes to getting outside images from other locations. We can get any of the images that we request from other facilities through the solution. DG Suite works the way that the vendor promised that it would." – Analyst/Coordinator, January 2022
"I have zero complaints about Ambra. I would buy their product again in a heartbeat, and I would recommend them. They consistently excel and are always improving the product.." – CIO, January 2022
"Ambra is probably the best vendor for image exchange. DG Suite is quick and very easy to use. Providers just have to click on a link, and the system connects to our EMR." – Manager, December 2021
In October 2021, Intelerad acquired Ambra Health, marking one of the company's four acquisitions last year, to provide physicians, patients and researchers a superior cloud solution for reading, storing and sharing diagnostic imaging. As a result, the combined company has since seen an increase in demand for its innovative suite of solutions, overall achieving double-digit revenue growth in 2021 and experiencing a 170% increase in its global customer base.
For more information on Intelerad and Ambra's expanded solutions, please visit intelerad.com/ambra
*Selected commentary collected about Ambra Health's DG Suite © 2022 KLAS. Visit klasresearch.com for a complete view.
About Ambra Health, an Intelerad company
Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems in the US, as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and life sciences organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now.
About Intelerad
Intelerad offers one of healthcare's most comprehensive imaging and analytics platforms. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC and Montreal, Intelerad has nearly 700 employees located in offices across six countries. The company empowers nearly 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world with the speed, scalability, and simplicity needed to increase business performance while, most importantly, improving patient outcomes. Intelerad's modern enterprise solutions have been acknowledged by a Best in KLAS recognition, ranking #1 for PACS Asia/Oceania in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Global Software report. To learn more, visit intelerad.com and follow Intelerad on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About KLAS
KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit http://www.KLASresearch.com.
