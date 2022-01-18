LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the provider of hospitality's most comprehensive guest experience and staff management platform, has today announced the latest update to GEMS® (Guest Experience Management System), the back-end to its proprietary platform. The patented GEMS system is used by hotels around the world to manage the many guest services offered by INTELITY's cloud-based platform, but also for general ticketing, staff-to-staff work orders, device management and business intelligence. The new GEMS update includes several improvements to drive operational efficiency, as well as a redesign for mobile responsiveness.
"There are so many INTELITY-driven guest facing features where GEMS is a single destination for staff to view the digital guest experience, our 2022 and 2023 roadmaps are focused on giving staff members even more tools to even better understand and connect with the guest throughout their stay," commented Matt Lynch, VP of Product. "This update not only benefits hotel staff in terms of GEMS usability, especially while they may be juggling multiple tasks, but also provides broad support for any mobile device staff members may use."
The new features in the GEMS update include a vastly improved filtering system to make finding a specific guest or staff request easier than ever. A redesigned service request and work order user interface and supporting workflow is also included in the update. The new look and feel focuses on a summary card view with easy-to-digest information to enable staff members to quickly engage as appropriate, even during busy periods. Additionally, the new update supports a completely mobile responsive user interface for use on tablets and mobile devices without the need for a dedicated app download, giving hoteliers the same information across teams, whenever and wherever needed. At a time when hotels are dealing with staff shortages, GEMS enables staff to work more efficiently, allowing many time sensitive requests to bypass a busy front desk and be sent directly to the back of house personnel.
"Our platform has always been about not just making life more seamless and elegant for guests, but also for hotel staff, both guest-facing team members and those operating behind the scenes", said Robert Stevenson, INTELITY CEO. "These enhancements to GEMS are just another step in supporting the frontline teams at our hotels on the INTELITY platform, helping to make them the stars of the show."
Moving forward, INTELITY will continue to leverage its hospitality tech expertise to deliver best-in-class mobile capabilities for guests and staff. For a more in-depth look at the full INTELITY platform or to request a demo, visit http://www.intelity.com/demo.
About INTELITY
INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully integrated hospitality platform. Built for the hotel, casino, and luxury residential markets, INTELITY has been named the "Official Mobile and In-Room Technology Provider" by the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide for five consecutive years and is in use at boutique properties, casino-resorts, and global hotel brands, including Marriott, Fairmont, Hard Rock, and more. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.
