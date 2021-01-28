LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the developer of hospitality's broadest guest experience platform, announced today a new collaboration with The Leading Hotels of the World (Leading Hotels). The relationship will launch the INTELITY platform worldwide with the future development of a Leading Hotels mobile app. The app will be customer-facing and specifically designed for Leaders Club loyalty members by catering to their needs at Leading Hotels' more than 400 properties across 80 countries. The collaboration also includes preferred options for Leading Hotels' members to partner with INTELITY for an app completely customized for their property.
The need for contactless and digitized offerings have become critical in the hospitality industry. Smartphones and other mobile devices are changing the way the hospitality industry communicates with and serves its customers. Now, Leading Hotels is paving the way for its hotels to deliver a more personalized and tech-enabled guest experience. This is an important measure to engage with guests who have become accustomed to mobile convenience, streamlined service, and contactless options in every aspect of their travel journey.
"We are pleased to collaborate with INTELITY, a leader in the hospitality technology space," said Phil Koserowski, Vice President, Digital Product Development and Marketing, The Leading Hotels of the World. "The relationship provides our more than 400 hotel members with preferred access to INTELITY's guest experience and staff management platform. It will allow for our hotels to work with INTELITY to create their own apps, along with LHW brand level support and digital expertise. This effort will further digitize and enhance key touchpoints of the customer journey and complement the high-touch service that our skilled hoteliers already provide."
In addition to the development of a Leading Hotels brand app, each of the individual member properties will also have the option to partner with INTELITY for an app completely customized to their property. As properties implement their own apps, they'll be able to deliver further contactless safety measures and mobile capabilities for guests and staff.
"Leading Hotels is well known for their engaging experiences, uncompromising guest service, and large portfolio of unique member properties around the world," remarked INTELITY CEO Robert Stevenson. "It's an honor to work with such a prestigious brand. With the new Leading Hotels mobile app and our partnerships with member hotels, we're excited to significantly elevate the digital guest experience across the brand."
In tandem with its Healthy Stays commitment to provide enhanced cleanliness standards and protocols for more than 400 worldwide members, Leading Hotels' future mobile app developed by INTELITY will enable the company to continue to deliver the highest standards for guests. As guests slowly return to travel, the curated collection of independent and uncommon luxury properties will welcome back guests with the first-class service the company is known for, supplemented by the mobile-first digital capabilities provided by INTELITY. For more information on this collaboration or the INTELITY platform, visit http://www.intelity.com.
About INTELITY
INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. Built for the hotel, casino, and luxury residential markets, INTELITY has been named the "Official Mobile and In-Room Technology Provider" by the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, and is in use at boutique properties, casino-resorts, and global hotel brands, including Marriott, Fairmont, Hard Rock, and more. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.
About The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (Leading Hotels)
Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, Leading Hotels is a collection of uncommon luxury hotels. Rooted in the locations in which they are found, members embody the very essence of their destination. Through varied styles of architecture and design and distinct cultural experiences enhanced by passionate people, the collection is for the curious traveler looking for their next discovery. Established in 1928 by several influential and forward-thinking European hoteliers, Leading Hotels has a more than nine-decade-long commitment to providing remarkable, authentic travel experiences. The company selects only hotels that meet its high standards for quality and distinctiveness, resulting in a curated portfolio of hotels united not by what makes them the same, but the details that make them different. Leaders Club is the company's exclusive tiered guest loyalty program, consisting of like-minded travelers seeking uncommon travel experiences. The program provides its members with personalized service and exclusive travel benefits to enhance their stays at any Leading Hotel around the world. For more information visit: http://www.lhw.com, Facebook @LeadingHotels, Twitter @LeadingHotels, and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld.
