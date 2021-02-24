LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the provider of hospitality's most comprehensive guest experience platform, announced today it has been appointed a Brand Official by Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), the creators of the original Five-Star rating system, for a record fifth year. As the Official Mobile and In-room Technology Provider of Forbes Travel Guide, INTELITY joins a stellar list of FTG Brand Officials, all handpicked for excellence within their industry.
Forbes Travel Guide is well regarded for its prestigious annual Star Ratings of hotels, restaurants and spas worldwide. It takes an equally considered approach to each Brand Official, ensuring the brand aligns with its high standards and perfectly complements its Star-Rated properties. The Brand Official program connects Star-Rated properties with exceptional brands that are equally dedicated to serving discerning clientele across all areas of travel.
"As one of the very first hospitality technology companies, INTELITY has been a constant force of innovation for over a decade–something that is more important than ever in the wake of the COVID pandemic," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "With contactless experiences suddenly a critical piece of recovery strategies, the INTELITY platform is a perfect partner for Forbes Travel Guide and the luxury properties we work with."
For more than a decade, INTELITY has pushed the hospitality technology industry forward, becoming the first provider of a guest services mobile app in 2009 and the first to implement tablets in a hotel just weeks after the release of Apple's iPad in 2010. Today, the INTELITY platform is the most integrated and expansive mobile, in-room, and staff solution available to properties and brands.
"We're thrilled that our mobile and in-room technology is being recognized again this year for its excellence and impact on the hospitality industry, particularly in the upscale and luxury segment," said Robert Stevenson, CEO of INTELITY. "Even as we move past COVID, we know consumer reliance on technology will continue to grow, and we're ready to help hoteliers find a perfect balance between human and digital hospitality. As the official Mobile and In-Room Technology Provider of Forbes Travel Guide, we'll continue to do what we've always done—provide properties and brands of all sizes with the toolset they need to deliver an extremely elevated guest experience."
Dozens of Forbes Travel Guide properties, from brands like Four Seasons, Park Hyatt, Sydell Group, Autograph Collection, and more, have already implemented the INTELITY platform in order to offer travelers the digital convenience and contactless service they're seeking. Now, INTELITY once again joins other luxury brands within the Forbes Travel Guide Brand Officials program, representing the best products and services in the hospitality industry. For more information about the INTELITY platform, visit http://www.intelity.com.
About INTELITY
INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. Built for the hotel, casino, and luxury residential markets, INTELITY has been named the "Official Mobile and In-Room Technology Provider" by the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, and is in use at boutique properties, casino-resorts, and global hotel brands, including Marriott, Fairmont, Hard Rock, and more. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.
About Forbes Travel Guide:
Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit forbestravelguide.com.
