LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the provider of hospitality's most comprehensive guest experience and staff management platform, today announced it has been named a top finalist in the 2022 HotelTechAwards for Best Hotel Guest Apps. The HotelTechAwards finalists were selected from more than 200 of the top technology products worldwide after an awards eligibility and review window, which included thousands of verified hotelier reviews.
Produced by Hotel Tech Report, the HotelTechAwards are the hospitality technology industry's top awards event. Winners were determined by the hospitality industry itself, with 11,622 new verified product reviews from a global community of hoteliers spanning over 120 countries. During the awards period, customers praised the platform's ease of use, implementation, customer support, and more. INTELITY averaged over 4.5 out of 5 stars in all categories, with well over 90% of customers "strongly recommending" the platform to their peers. Integration and content partners like ASSA ABLOY and iHeartRadio also noted the platform's flexibility and its ability to integrate with leading software and hardware providers. INTELITY also carries Hotel Tech Report's Certificate of Excellence, an accolade honoring vendors with a transparent culture and who create products and services that hoteliers want and consistently achieve excellent customer reviews.
"The authentic voice of the customer decides the top companies globally in the annual HotelTechAwards - ranking hotel software solutions based on users' experience in buying, implementing and using those solutions," said Jordan Hollander, CEO of Hotel Tech Report. "INTELITY's hotelier clients rate its products highly on Hotel Tech Report citing INTELITY's ability to generate new revenue streams and deliver unparalleled conveniences for guests across any device and the entire guest journey."
"The HotelTechAwards continues to be one of the leading sources globally on the quality and efficacy of hospitality technology and we are more than honored to receive recognition again as a finalist for 2022. It validates our strong commitment to provide hoteliers with product excellence and customer satisfaction," noted INTELITY CEO Robert Stevenson. "While we have consistently been a top vendor in a broad array of categories on Hotel Tech Report, including Mobile Key, Guest Messaging, Mobile Ordering, and others, this has been the most competitive year for the Guest Experience Technology section in HotelTechAwards history, which makes achieving top spots even more significant for all participants."
