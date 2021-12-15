LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the provider of hospitality's most comprehensive guest experience and staff management platform, today announced it has been recognized as the World's Best Hotel Digital Key Solution Provider and the World's Best In-Room Tablet Provider by the World Travel Tech Awards 2021.
The World Travel Tech Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 28th anniversary reviewing the best in hospitality and tourism. The inaugural World Travel Tech Awards competition celebrates the full spectrum of the global travel technology sector, where the world's top travel, tourism, and hospitality technology brands were nominated across 86 categories. Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and consumer travel buyers.
"Our winners represent the very best travel and hospitality technology brands from across the world and my congratulations to each of them," said Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards. "They are all playing starring roles in leading the travel and tourism recovery, and INTELITY's has stood out in 2021 as the best of the guest experience providers."
The World's Travel Tech Awards winners were unveiled at a virtual awards gala December 14, following a nearly year-long nomination, selection, and voting process chaired by travel industry professionals. INTELITY takes the top honors in both categories the platform was nominated in – Hotel Digital Key Solutions Provider and In-Room Tablet Provider. Both solutions are powered by INTELITY's comprehensive guest experience platform and are utilized by top brands, iconic independent hotels, boutiques, and casinos worldwide.
"We are very honored to be recognized by World Travel Tech Awards, as well as our peers, for our Digital Key and smart room tablet solutions, especially starting awards season and coming out of a very difficult period for the hospitality industry," commented Robert Stevenson, INTELITY CEO. "These awards further our position as the leader in guest experience technology, enabling hoteliers to deliver a modern digital guest experience that travelers expect both on and off property."
View the winners' profiles for all categories, including INTELITY Mobile Key and INTELITY Smart-Room at http://www.worldtraveltechawards.com. Or, for more information on the INTELITY platform or to request a demo, please visit http://www.intelity.com
About INTELITY
INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. Built for the hotel, casino, and luxury residential markets, INTELITY has been named the "Official Mobile and In-Room Technology Provider" by the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide for five consecutive years and is in use at boutique properties, casino-resorts, and global hotel brands, including Marriott, Fairmont, Hard Rock, and more. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.
About World Travel Awards
WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region. WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media. For more information about WTA visit http://www.worldtravelawards.com
Media Contact
Pilar Caballero, INTELITY, 3105968160, pilar.caballero@intelity.com
SOURCE INTELITY