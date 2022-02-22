LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the provider of hospitality's broadest guest experience and staff management platform, announced today a new partnership with Paramount Hotels. This collaboration will see the INTELITY platform implemented across three properties including Paramount Hotel Seattle, Paramount Hotel Portland, and Maui Coast Hotel. Each property will be outfitted with guest-facing features including a branded app, mobile check-in, mobile key, smart-room tablets and GEMS®, INTELITY's staff-facing suite of tools.
INTELITY's cloud-based platform will help further Paramount Hotels' vision to provide a more tech-enabled and personalized guest experience throughout its properties. Utilizing a branded mobile app and smart-room tablets customized for each property, guests will be able to check-in pre-arrival, request room service, order in-room dining, make restaurant and activity reservations, and much more, providing an unparalleled level of convenience. Additionally, the INTELITY platform's back office system, GEMS, will enable Paramount Hotels' properties to streamline service, better communicate with guests via guest messaging, and deliver business insights to the management team, allowing it to deliver a more personalized guest experience.
"Our goal is to deliver exceptional service that today's tech-savvy guests expect as well as to provide our staff the tools to help manage our many amenities and services," said Allison Schuchman, Director of Brand and Culture at Paramount Hotels. "We have chosen the INTELITY platform for its ability to provide our guests more control over their experience while also helping support our operations and increase efficiency."
Paramount's three distinct properties are strategically located in prime neighborhoods near shopping, dining, and entertainment venues in Portland, Seattle and Maui. Each of the Paramount Hotels' properties offer their own unique styles and amenities. Paramount Hotel Portland provides European ambiance with curated artwork, and a prohibition-style restaurant and bar which features handcrafted cocktails. Paramount Hotel Seattle, perfectly centered in downtown, provides guests a sophisticated and comfortable atmosphere convenient to the Emerald City's many amenities. Located in the heart of sunny Kihei, the eco-friendly Maui Coast Hotel is just steps from white sand beaches and offers a wide array of amenities including a poolside café and cocktail bar.
"We are thrilled to have Paramount Hotels join the INTELITY family of boutique clients," said Robert Stevenson, CEO of INTELITY. "Paramount Hotels' properties are known for delivering exceptional service and memorable stays tailored to its individual guests. Utilizing INTELITY's platform, guests will now have a more modern digital experience as well as greater control of their stay.
For more information on the INTELITY platform or to request a demo, please visit http://www.intelity.com/demo. To learn more about Paramount Hotel, please visit http://www.paramounthotels.com
About INTELITY
INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. Built for the hotel, casino, and luxury residential markets, INTELITY has been named the "Official Guest Engagement and Staff Management Platform Provider" by the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide for six consecutive years and is in use at boutique properties, casino-resorts, and global hotel brands, including Marriott, Fairmont, Hard Rock, and more. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.
About Paramount Hotel
Throughout the years, Paramount Hotels has earned a reputation for professionalism that reflects its commitment to its guests, team members and partners alike as it continues to build its legacy brand sustainably, intelligently, and thoughtfully. In addition to managing its current portfolio of boutique hotels, Paramount is expanding its branded holdings including a new 170-room hotel in Maui. Paramount also offers both branded and non-branded hotel development and management as well as residential development. More information is available at http://www.paramounthotels.com.
Media Contact
Pilar Caballero, INTELITY, 3105968160, pilar.caballero@intelity.com
SOURCE INTELITY