LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --INTELITY®, developer of the hospitality industry's broadest guest experience platform, announced it will showcase the latest updates to its platform during the 50th annual Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®) June 27-30, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
HITEC, the world's largest hospitality conference, combines expert-led education with an unparalleled hospitality technology exposition to showcase the industry's top products and services. This year's event celebrates the digital innovation that has transformed the hospitality industry for both guests and hoteliers. Tech developments in hospitality have progressed exponentially over the last few years, and recently INTELITY took an updated and closer look at a brief history of tech in hospitality.
"HITEC is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and its enduring presence in the hospitality technology community is confirmation that knowledge-sharing events like this are essential," said Frank Wolfe, CEO of HFTP, the producers of HITEC. "The continuing support and presence of long-time exhibitors like INTELITY are a pillar to its success, helping us showcase the best of what's available in the industry."
Recent platform developments by INTELITY include guest and staff facing solutions, enriched integrations and tools to foster a more engaging digital guest experience. The INTELITY platform offers hotels, properties and casinos guest-facing solutions, including a fully customizable mobile app, mobile check-in, and mobile key, in addition to smart-room tablet solutions, to better service customers. GEMS®, INTELITY's staff-facing software, provides operational efficiency with extensive features and functionality built into full workflow tools. With over 150 discreet integrations with industry-leading systems, including PMS, POS, in-room controls, spa management, and loyalty programs, INTELITY provides an extensive suite of solutions for independent and enterprise level operators.
"It's been an amazing 50 years of innovation in hospitality technology, and we're excited to be part of HFTP and the broader collection of companies in this community that continues to push the industry forward," said INTELITY CEO Robert Stevenson. "Every year, HITEC brings together the industry's top experts and technology to foster better ways in advancing the hospitality industry. INTELITY is proud to be at the forefront of bringing to market scalable solutions both guest and staff-facing."
To experience the INTELITY platform at HITEC 2022 firsthand, visit booth 1129. Those interested in attending can receive a complimentary pass and schedule a personalized demo here or email demos@intelity.com to schedule a time to meet with the INTELITY team.
About INTELITY
INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. INTELITY has won numerous awards including becoming the "Official Guest Engagement and Staff Management Platform Provider" of the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide. The INTELITY platform is used at boutique hotels, casino-resorts, luxury residences, global hotel brands and more in over 60 countries across 6 continents. For more information, visit intelity.com.
About HFTP
Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) established in 1952, is an international, nonprofit association, headquartered in Austin, Texas USA, with offices in the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Dubai. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segments of the hospitality industry with members and stakeholders spanning across the globe. HFTP uniquely understands the industry's pressing issues and assists its stakeholders in finding solutions to their challenges more efficiently than any organization. It does this via its expert networks, research, certification programs, information resources and conferences/events such as HITEC. HFTP also owns the world's only hospitality-specific search engine, PineappleSearch.com®.
