SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leader in clinical data APIs, announced that IntellaTriage, the leading provider of after-hours telephone nurse triage in the United States, has adopted its APIs to streamline clinical data access. Through this collaboration, IntellaTriage can now leverage Health Gorilla's Patient360 platform to access comprehensive clinical records from a vast clinical network of over 60,000 care sites, including connectivity to Carequality and CommonWell Health Alliance.
IntellaTriage partners with health systems, hospices, home health agencies, health plans, and provider groups to triage care with its robust telehealth platform and network of remote, live registered nurses. When patients require care after hours, IntellaTriage collects relevant clinical data, provides protocol driven care, and triages cases to the appropriate level of care and coordination. With IntellaTriage's process, provider groups can eliminate the burden on their nursing staff while providing a better patient experience with shorter call wait times.
In an effort to streamline the way IntellaTriage collects clinical data, they have adopted Health Gorilla's Patient360 API and web-based solution to instantly retrieve medical records from most major electronic health record systems in the US. To properly facilitate patient triage, IntellaTriage need access to clinical data like medications, allergies, procedures, and recent encounters in real-time. Getting this data is typically a highly manual and burdensome process and typically involves requesting EHR credentials from multiple providers or asking patients directly who may not recall their medical history.
"It is absolutely critical that providers have seamless access to complete data on their patients without the administrative back-and-forth," said Steve Yaskin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "We're excited about our partnership with IntellaTriage to bring comprehensive clinical data access to IntellaTriage's vast RN-based triage operation, allowing patients to get the best care remotely and in a timely manner."
"Improving patient experience without sacrificing clinical efficacy is a top priority for our healthcare providers and they trust us to accomplish that goal," said Daniel Reese, Chief Executive Officer of IntellaTriage. "Our partnership with Health Gorilla allows us to greatly improve the speed and accuracy of our triage as we quickly access our patient's comprehensive medical history on the platform."
IntellaTriage providers are actively retrieving data from Patient360 within Health Gorilla's stand-alone web application. Leveraging Health Gorilla's FHIR-based APIs, IntellaTriage plans to build clinical record retrieval functionality into its own telehealth platform, driving the user experience for its vast nurse network. IntellaTriage plans to expand this functionality across this network over the next 3 months to ensure efficient and data-driven triage operations.
About Health Gorilla
Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Health Gorilla works with health care organizations around the world, helping them gather the clinical data they need to deliver the best and most appropriate care for their patients. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.
About IntellaTriage
Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage is the leading provider of nurse-based triage in the United States. Our nurse first model delivers around the clock care 365 days a year to providers and their patients across the nation. With the largest network of experienced registered nurses, IntellaTriage provides compassionate, protocol driven care when and where patients need it most. For more information, visit us at IntellaTriage.com.