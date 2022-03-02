LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellect, a disruptive provider of highly flexible compliance management software, today announced a majority growth investment from Strattam Capital to accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional value to customers in need of compliance software.
Intellect provides highly configurable cloud-based software that allows its customers to seamlessly comply with ISO, FDA, EPA and OSHA manufacturing standards and regulations. The company offers a comprehensive suite of quality management system ("QMS") and environmental, health & safety ("EH&S") applications for mid-market and enterprise companies. Intellect's software allows customers to digitize, automate and gain visibility into their internal compliance processes while proving compliance to external auditors and regulators with ease. Intellect's secret sauce is its superior flexibility, enabled by a proprietary no-code platform, which allows customers to easily adopt the software without having to change their internal processes.
Strattam Capital invested over $35 million in the transaction. In partnership with Strattam, Intellect is expanding its product and engineering team to accelerate innovation and make its software even more intuitive and easy to implement. The company is also expanding its go-to-market and customer success organizations, including adding additional vertical-specific domain experts, to help its growing base of customers achieve their compliance and operational goals.
"There is a significant opportunity in the QMS and EH&S marketplace, especially among mid-market companies who want to implement modern software to automate and ensure compliance, but don't want to have to change their internal processes or rely on their IT departments to do so. With Strattam, we found a partner who shares this same vision. We were impressed with their approach in working with founders to develop a Five-Point Plan to set this vision into motion," said Romeo Elias, president, CEO, and founder of Intellect. "We are very excited about our partnership with Strattam and the value we can create together for our customers."
"Rising regulations and hybrid work environments have left many companies scrambling to find solutions to meet their increasingly critical and complex compliance needs. We believe the flexibility of Intellect's solution makes it a perfect fit for mid-market companies seeking to solve their compliance problems with modern and intuitive software," said Neil Willis, Partner at Strattam Capital, an active investor in workflow automation technologies. "We are very excited to be partnering with Romeo and the entire Intellect team to help them build on their impressive success to-date and achieve their goal of becoming a clear category leader."
Debt financing for the transaction was provided by TreeLine Capital Partners. Madison Park Group, a leading M&A and capital raising advisor for growth stage technology companies, served as exclusive financial advisor to Intellect.
About Intellect
Intellect is a disruptive provider of highly flexible compliance management software that enables organizations to seamlessly comply with ISO, FDA, EPA, and OSHA manufacturing standards and regulations without having to change their internal processes. Intellect offers a comprehensive Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) solution built on a no-code compliance platform for mid-market and enterprise companies. Customers trust Intellect in a wide variety of highly regulated industries, including medical devices, labs, electronics, and other industries. To learn more, visit http://www.intellect.com.
About Strattam Capital
Strattam Capital invests in founder-led, independent B2B software and technology companies across North America. We believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing via our Five-Point Plan process to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, we connect companies with the people, process and scale needed to reach their potential. For more information, visit Strattam.com
