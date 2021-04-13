SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellectsoft, a digital transformation consultancy and engineering company delivering cutting-edge solutions for global organizations, announces its inclusion in the reputable list of Top 15 Mobile App Development Companies in San Francisco in 2021 by Digital.com, an independent review website. Additionally, the company scored the list of Top Cross-Platform App Development Companies in 2021 by ITfirms, a research-based company that provides a list of leading IT companies which deliver top quality results for their clientele and are known for the best in the development industry.
Digital.com has chosen Intellectsoft among thousands of companies based on a variety of criteria, including service line offered, industry focus, the size of the company, main features, costs, and customers' testimonials, whereas ITfirms evaluated the companies that create seamless and effective mobile apps that work across different operating systems and platforms satisfying the changing customer demands.
The newly announced awards add to the impressive list of the company's achievements, which include the prestigious annual list of Highly-Rated Software Development B2B Companies by Clutch and Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the New York City Metro Region in 2021 alone.
For 14 years Intellectsoft has been supporting companies like EY, Jaguar, Harley Davidson, Nestle, Eurostar, Land Rover, Guinness, and others in their digital transformation journey by creating cutting-edge software solutions. The company has R&D labs in the US, UK, Norway, and Ukraine and works with companies in healthcare, fintech, hospitality, construction and insurance industries.
"We couldn't think of a more inspiring way to start this year. The amount of support that we've received from our clients that led to this success is overwhelming and we couldn't be more proud," — said Vladimirs Vahromovs, CEO of Intellectsoft. "We've set high standards and we'll continue to focus on delivering top-notch solutions and best-in-class customer service."
About Intellectsoft
Founded in 2007, Intellectsoft is a digital transformation consultancy and engineering company that delivers cutting-edge solutions for global organizations. For over 10 years, Intellectsoft has been helping Fortune 500 companies and established brands in building solid software foundations for their businesses. Intellectsoft delivered innovative software solutions to companies like Guinness, EY, Land Rover, Jaguar, and Walt Disney. The company was named one of the most highly-rated software development B2B companies in 2021 by Clutch and ranked No. 244 on Inc. Magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies in the New York City Metro Region
Media Contact
Elena Vorobchenko, Intellectsoft, +1(650) 785-2319, elena.vorobchenko@intellectsoft.net
SOURCE Intellectsoft