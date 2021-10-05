MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellectsoft, a digital transformation consultancy and engineering company delivering cutting-edge solutions for Fortune 500 organizations, is proud to announce its inclusion in the reputable lists by Clutch and The Manifest, two of the most recognized IT review and rating platforms worldwide.
Clutch based its meticulous and broad-spectrum analysis of the company's brand image, reputation, client reviews and social media prominence to determine their overall industry dominance and authority, as well as their ability to deliver streamlined solutions. Clutch's latest evaluations define captains of the software industry in 2021, hailing Intellectsoft as one of Miami's Leading B2B Companies for 2021. Additionally, The Manifest critically evaluated hard data, such as pricing, project management, quality, and overall client relationships to name Intellectsoft as Ukraine's Top Recommended Staff Augmentation Company.
The latest recognitions only add to the impressive list of Intellectsoft's illustrious track record and achievements, which include the prestigious annual Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the New York City Metro Region, the list of Top 15 Mobile App Development Companies in San Francisco in 2021 by Digital.com and the list of Top Cross-Platform App Development Companies in 2021 by ITfirms. Earlier this year, Clutch also included Intellectsoft in their list of Highly-Rated Software Development B2B Companies.
Intellectsoft has been providing state-of-the-art digital and technology solutions to some of the world's biggest brands, including EY, Jaguar, Harley Davidson, Nestle, Eurostar, Land Rover, Guinness and others for more than 14 years. Intellectsoft has been a vital part of the brands' digital transformation journey by developing precision-based, sustainable and cutting-edge software solutions. Intellectsoft has R&D labs in the U.S., U.K., Norway and Ukraine, and works with companies in the healthcare, fintech, hospitality, construction and insurance industries.
"We're extremely honored to have received such distinguished awards – it's been an incredible journey so far, and we can't be more thankful for the amount of support we've received from the clients that have positioned us to achieve such success," said Vlad Vahromovs, CEO of Intellectsoft. "Since Miami is fast becoming the next tech hub, we've strived to set even higher standards and will continue to focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions and top-notch customer service in Florida and beyond."
About Intellectsoft
Founded in 2007, Intellectsoft is a digital transformation consultancy and engineering company that delivers cutting-edge solutions for global organizations. For more than 14 years, Intellectsoft has been helping Fortune 500 companies and established brands in building solid software foundations for their businesses. Intellectsoft delivered innovative software solutions to companies like Guinness, EY, Land Rover, Jaguar and Disney. The company was named one of the most highly-rated software development B2B companies in 2021 by Clutch, and ranked No. 244 on Inc. Magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies in the New York City Metro Region.
