PALO ALTO, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellectsoft, a digital transformation consultancy and engineering company delivering cutting-edge solutions for global organizations, announces its inclusion on the prestigious annual list of highly-rated Software Development B2B Companies in 2021 by Clutch. The company scored top of the list in the category "CakePHP".
The annual list honors businesses that have created outstanding software solutions for their customers and gained the reputation of being the most reliable partners. Clutch's research team selected Intellectsoft as one of the top Software Development B2B Companies from thousands of businesses worldwide, based on several factors including customer reviews, brand reputation, case studies, and social media presence.
With 14 years in operation, Intellectsoft has created high-end technological solutions for customers worldwide. Their services have been used by giants like EY, Jaguar, Harley Davidson, Nestle, Eurostar, Land Rover, Guinness, and other Fortune 500 companies. With R&D labs in the US, UK, Norway, and Ukraine, Intellectsoft helps companies in various sectors, such as healthcare, fintech, hospitality, insurance, create and incorporate modern tech solutions into their everyday processes to increase business efficiency.
"We're excited and honored to have been acknowledged by Clutch. This is a testament to all of Intellectsoft's efforts in creating outstanding software solutions. This would never have happened without the incredible amount of support we've received from our clients. We've been lucky to work with the most ambitious and innovative teams and have seen them achieve great success, as a result of our joint work." — said Vladimirs Vahromovs, CEO of Intellectsoft.
About Intellectsoft
Founded in 2007, Intellectsoft is a digital transformation consultancy and engineering company that delivers cutting-edge solutions for global organizations. For over 10 years, Intellectsoft has been helping Fortune 500 companies and established brands build solid software foundations for their businesses. Intellectsoft has delivered innovative software solutions to companies like Guinness, EY, Land Rover, Jaguar, and Walt Disney.
