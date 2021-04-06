NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellectsoft, a digital transformation consultancy and engineering company delivering cutting-edge solutions for global organizations, has been ranked No. 244 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 Regionals 2021, a ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The company demonstrated solid revenue growth of 37% over the last two years, fueled by their customer's need for innovative software solutions in the era of digitalization.
Since 2007, Intellectsoft has worked with giants like EY, Jaguar, Harley Davidson, Nestle, Eurostar, Land Rover, Guinness, and Walt Disney. The company delivers outstanding software solutions to companies in various sectors, such as healthcare, fintech, hospitality, construction and insurance, to increase business efficiency and support their transformation to a more digital-oriented business model.
"Our dedication and relentless work has helped us achieve great business results and see an explosive growth even during these times of uncertainty, as we kept delivering effective software solutions and offering high-end customer service," — said Vladimirs Vahromovs, CEO of Intellectsoft. "The last couple of years have brought us amazing forward-thinking customers and ambitious projects for which we are honored that all of our efforts have been recognized by Inc. magazine."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: NYC Metro area, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/new-york starting March 16, 2021.
"This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
About Intellectsoft
Founded in 2007, Intellectsoft is a digital transformation consultancy and engineering company that delivers cutting-edge solutions for global organizations. For over 10 years, Intellectsoft has been helping Fortune 500 companies and established brands in building solid software foundations for their businesses. Intellectsoft delivered innovative software solutions to companies like Guinness, EY, Land Rover, Jaguar, and Walt Disney. The company was named one of the most highly-rated software development B2B companies in 2021 by Clutch.
