NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The intellectual property software market size is expected to increase by USD 2.28 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.75% during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The intellectual property software market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Aistemos Ltd., Anaqua Inc., Clarivate Analytics, Dennemeyer Group, Innovation Asset Group Inc., LexisNexis Legal & Professional, Patrix AB, QUESTEL SAS, and Thales Group. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Aistemos Ltd. - The company offers strategic patent intelligence solutions in Budget Management, Portfolio Optimisation, Cross Licensing, Benchmarking, and others.
- Anaqua Inc. - The company offers intellectual asset management software solutions such as Maintenance Fee Services, Docketing and Administrative, Data Validation and Portfolio Onboarding, and Patent Search Services.
- Clarivate Analytics - The company offers intellectual property software that comes with specifications like patent search and analytics services, trademark research and protection, and many more.
- Dennemeyer Group - The company offers a wide range of services such as Benchmarking, Data Verification, Anti-Counterfeiting, Design Filling, and others.
- LexisNexis Legal & Professional - The company offers information and analytics that enable professionals in legal, corporate, government and non-profit organizations to improve decision-making and achieve better business outcomes.
Market Dynamics
The use of intellectual property software improves efficiency and this is driving the intellectual property software market growth. However, factors such as the lack of strict intellectual property laws may challenge the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By deployment, the market is classified into on-premises and cloud-based. The on-premises segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The market share of this segment is expected to decline during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of cloud-based intellectual property software.
- By geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 27% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This will drive the intellectual property software market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America, MEA, and APAC. The US is a key country for the intellectual property software market in North America.
Intellectual Property Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.75%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.28 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.50
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 27%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aistemos Ltd., Anaqua Inc., Clarivate Analytics, Dennemeyer Group, Innovation Asset Group Inc., LexisNexis Legal & Professional, Patrix AB, QUESTEL SAS, and Thales Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
