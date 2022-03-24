CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellias, a global technology enabler and partner to top-tier companies, is strengthening its presence worldwide with strategic locations in the United States. The company established its office in Chicago, Illinois, earlier. This year, Intellias extends its presence in the US by opening an office in Boca Raton, Florida.
The new office opening comes from the company's continuous growth and expansion of the existing office network in Europe and the Middle East. The geographical development mirrors Intellias growing ambitions to advance new domains and cover a new market. Joining the USA technology-enabled realm is a thoroughly planned step, which aims at a more vigorous advancement along several key vectors. The company's first area of focus is the rapid growth of client outreach in North America. Intellias strives to emphasize its determination to cultivate strong partnership relations with residential businesses. Another vector is to accumulate and amplify the company's expertise within strategic domains and competencies.
As part of strengthening Intellias global strategy-forming human crux, opening an office in Chicago was a natural step. With its innovative approach to urban living, embodied in the next-gen projects like Array of Things, Chicago received many business and tech awards. With over 6,000 tech companies based in the city and around 400 startups founded there in the past five years, Chicago has become a hot spot for innovation. The city is also a global leader in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies 2021 report, with 26 newly founded companies and over 25,000 jobs open.
"As a global company, Intellias has consistently recognized the need to ensure local presence in the areas where our clients run their businesses. Intellias expansion to Chicago is a natural step towards our US-based partners and clients — we've been working with resident companies for more than ten years now. Today, we aim to maximize the vast opportunities of Illinois' high-growth market, expanding our customer base and enlarging the project pipeline," says Sergio Varela, VP of Business & Operations, USA, at Intellias.
The Boca Raton office represents the strategic growth of the Intellias brand in the United States. Boca Raton in Florida is the growing platform for global enterprises, tech visionaries, and entrepreneurs to set up their businesses. Local universities provide a strong foundation for launching and nurturing startups. World-class accelerators like IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Apple, and many more take advantage of the strategic location of Boca Raton, leading the development of the city's technology ecosystem and transforming its economy.
"Central and Southern Florida's technology community has expanded during the last two years. Cities such as Orlando and Miami have attracted investment opportunities given the growth in the tech ecosystem. Intellias new Boca Raton office location provides access to serve these markets while also becoming our US headquarters for North and Latin America," Michael Labate, President of North America at Intellias.
The decision to set up new locations on the US soil comes as a response to the increasing demand from the USA and Canada for qualified technology services and innovative solutions. Intellias has successfully implemented many projects for clients from North America. The USA office will further simplify communication and enable more frequent face-to-face strategic meetings elevating and enhancing the project delivery experience.
