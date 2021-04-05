LVIV, Ukraine, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 24, 2021, Intellias, a trusted technology partner to Fortune 500 enterprises and top-tier organizations, has adopted the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) as part of its commitment to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community. Intellias is now one of the 4,600+ signatory companies supporting the Women's Empowerment Principles and the only IT company in Ukraine to join the program.
"Intellias is honored to be the first Ukrainian IT company to adopt the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles. Our mission is to raise awareness of the WEPs to strengthen the role of women in business and support their leadership and decision-making. As we embark on this journey towards promoting women's rights, Intellias joins the authoritative community of leading businesses and state governments from across the globe in pursuit of building a gender-equal world."
- Vitaly Sedler, CEO and co-founder of Intellias
The Women's Empowerment Principles are a set of principles aimed at guiding businesses on how to promote and nurture gender equality in organizations. Established by UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs are informed by international labor and human rights standards and grounded in recognizing that businesses have a stake in and responsibility for gender equality and women's empowerment.
"Women represent half of the world's population yet remain under-represented in the global workforce. Not only an affront to human rights and equality, but barriers to women's empowerment also hurt economic growth. That's why we are calling on business leaders everywhere to implement the Women's Empowerment Principles, and I want to thank you for joining the ever-growing community of WEPs signatories. We need ALL companies to get on board because gender equality is more than moral responsibility. Equality means business."
- Lise Kingo, UN Global Compact Executive Director
Respect for human rights is a part of Intellias corporate values, business operations, everyday activities, and a workplace culture based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Protection of fundamental human rights, inherent dignity, and equal and inalienable opportunities for employees are embedded in the company's labor practices and code of corporate ethics. Every employee is entitled to all rights without discrimination of any kind concerning race, color, sex, language, religion, political or other opinions, national or social origin, property, birth, or any other status.
As a WEPs signatory, Intellias stands in solidarity with the United Nations to end gender inequality in labor and society, proclaiming gender equality as not only a matter of fairness but a critical component of job creation, innovation, productivity, and sustainable economic growth.
"We congratulate Intellias for taking the first step on their WEPs journey. We consider Intellias to be a key partner in closing gender gaps in the workplace, marketplace, and community and in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals."
- Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UN Women Executive Director
The WEPs are a primary vehicle for corporate delivery on gender equality dimensions of the 2030 Agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, a roadmap to a more peaceful, just, and equal world for all people. By joining the WEPs community, Intellias testifies its commitment to this agenda at the company's highest levels and to work collaboratively in multistakeholder networks to foster business practices that empower women.
About Intellias
Intellias is a digital transformation enabler and trusted technology partner of Fortune 500 enterprises and top-tier organizations. Operating in Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the United States, and Saudi Arabia, nearly 1,600 Intellias experts deliver services to businesses from various domains. The company has been numerously featured in the Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, recognized by Inc. 5000, acknowledged in the GSA UK Awards, and named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award 17th Annual International Business Awards. For more information, please visit http://www.intellias.com.
About Women's Empowerment Principles
The Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) guide businesses on how to promote gender equality and empower women in the workplace, marketplace, and community. Jointly established by the UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs are underpinned by international labor standards and human rights and by the recognition that businesses have an important role in promoting gender equality and women's empowerment. Adopting the seven principles is the best way that businesses can deliver on the ambitions for gender equality and women's empowerment as outlined in the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and in the 17 SDGs. For more information, please visit http://www.weps.org.
