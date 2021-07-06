BERLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 24, 2021, Intellias, a trusted technology partner to Fortune 500 companies and top-tier organizations, was featured in the third edition of Everest Group's Software Product Engineering PEAK Matrix®. The research evaluates 31 engineering service providers, including Intellias, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Dextra Technologies, HARMAN Connected Services, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro.
Technology innovations help enterprises unleash more opportunities for product development and accessibility across domains. On the other hand, software-driven solutions also create many challenges for organizations, including ever-changing customer expectations and inefficiencies of technical infrastructures.
Software development companies like Intellias become strategic partners to enterprises, helping businesses develop products focused on user experience enhancement and outpace the competition in this era of technological disruption. Engineering service providers acting like strategic partners allow companies to generate new revenue streams, develop robust and secure products, and ensure their faster time-to-market.
The study by Everest Group is based on a thorough analysis of service providers, their RFI responses, client references, and software product engineering leadership aligned with the continuous examination of the IT services market. In the report, the research group focuses on assessing service providers associated with software product development, their key strengths and weak points. Companies are categorized and evaluated in a summary dashboard highlighting their market impact, vision, and capability.
About Intellias
Intellias is a digital transformation enabler and a trusted technology partner of Fortune 500 enterprises and top-tier organizations. Operating in Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the United States, and Saudi Arabia, over 1,700 Intellias experts deliver services to businesses in various domains. The company has been featured in the Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, recognized by Inc. 5000, acknowledged in the GSA UK Awards, named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the 17th Annual International Business Awards, and ranked the #1 employer among Ukrainian IT service providers by Forbes.
About Everest Group
Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. Our clients include leading global companies, service providers, and investors. Clients use our services to guide their journeys to achieve heightened operational and financial performance, accelerated value delivery, and high-impact business outcomes.
