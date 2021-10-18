BERLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In September 2021, Intellias, a global technology partner to Fortune 500 companies and top-tier organizations, announced it had joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative — a voluntary leadership platform for developing, implementing, and disclosing responsible business practices. With this announcement, Intellias is proud to join thousands of companies globally committed to taking responsible business actions to create the world we all want.
The UN Global Compact is a call to organizations across the globe to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Intellias has accepted the responsibility to include UN Global Compact principles in its culture, operations, and business strategy.
"We are convinced that the UN Sustainable Development Goals are impossible to achieve without business involvement. Intellias actively participates in socially responsible projects. UN Global Compact membership gives us a chance to join a responsible community that sets trends and realizes that sustainability is not an additional option but an obligation for every company," says Vitaly Sedler, CEO and co-founder of Intellias.
Intellias is part of a global ecosystem. Understanding how pressing social issues affect society, the company is already demonstrating its commitment to the UN Global Compact by fostering corporate social responsibility (CSR) and supporting local communities. In its operations, Intellias adheres to a people-first approach and partnership principles. Respect for human rights is at the core of Intellias' corporate values, business goals, everyday activities, and workplace culture. Protection of fundamental human rights, inherent dignity, and equal and inalienable opportunities for employees are embedded in the company's labor practices and code of corporate ethics.
In March 2021, Intellias adopted the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) as part of its commitment to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community. Established by UN Global Compact and UN Women, WEPs are aimed at guiding businesses on how to promote and nurture gender equality in their organizations. Intellias presented the company's experience nurturing gender equality at HeForShe Congress in 2020, organized by UN Women. By designing children's rooms in Intellias offices, the company creates equal career opportunities for mothers and fathers, helping employees both be parents and stay efficient at work.
Intellias has also chosen ecomobility as its strategic focus, promoting the use of electric cars and cycling culture. Intellias has been named the Best Cycling Employer in Ukraine twice. The company has created bike parking lots, showers, and changing rooms in its offices to encourage employees to commute by bicycle. In this way, Intellias contributes to the sustainable development of cities and communities.
Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative globally, with more than 9,500 corporate and 3,000 non-business signatories in over 160 countries and more than 70 Local Networks. As a member of the UN Global Compact, Intellias plans to increase its contribution to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in making our world a better place.
About Intellias
Intellias is a global technology services provider partnering with innovative enterprises and progressive companies to help them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitization. Intellias empowers businesses operating in Europe, the US, the MENA region, and the APAC region to embrace innovation at scale. Over 2000 Intellias experts located in Ukraine, Germany, Poland, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates deliver competence and expertise in various domains. The company has been featured in the Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, recognized by Inc. 5000, acknowledged in the GSA UK Awards, and named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the 17th Annual International Business Awards. With nearly two decades of experience, Intellias helps both industry leaders and startups deploy innovative customer-facing solutions, build award-winning software, and modernize technical infrastructure.
About the United Nations Global Compact
The United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals. The UN Global Compact is a leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible corporate practices. Launched in 2000, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 corporate and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries and more than 70 Local Networks.
