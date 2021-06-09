LVIV, Ukraine, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 31, 2021, Intellias, a trusted technology partner to Fortune 500 enterprises and top-tier organizations, was named among the top IT companies in the Best Employer Survey 2020 by EY, a global multi-disciplinary professional services leader. Intellias made it on the list of the most preferred employers in Ukraine as selected by professionals.
As a reputable research hub, EY acknowledges the industry's best employers based on rankings by IT professionals and students. A total of 1200 respondents across different regions of Ukraine took part in the survey from October to December 2020. During the survey, the participants named up to three most preferred employers and chose attractive companies from the suggested industry lists.
The EY survey estimates the appeal of employers on the Ukrainian market and reveals key factors impacting candidates' decisions when choosing a workplace. The major company attractiveness criteria include compensation level, corporate culture, professional and career growth opportunities, and the company's market position.
People-first culture isn't just another buzzword for Intellias — it's been our core business principle for almost 20 years. No matter how fast we grow, we'll never break down on our employee-centric values. Today, as we got recognized among the best employers by EY, I know that we're doing everything right. - Vitaly Sedler, CEO and co-founder of Intellias
By giving voice to the opinions of Ukrainian IT professionals and students, EY fosters a broad-based and objective evaluation of employers' practices and efforts to enhance employee well-being and job satisfaction. The Best Employer Survey reflects the public perception of Intellias as a company and testifies to the company's strong people-friendly culture and commitment to workplace excellence.
About EY
EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services. The Best Employer Survey has been conducted since 2005 by the People Advisory Services of EY Ukraine. The People Advisory Services practice provides consulting services on human resource management matters, including conducting external employer image analysis and employee opinion surveys (engagement level, corporate culture, values, motivational factors, etc.).
About Intellias
Intellias is a digital transformation enabler and a trusted technology partner of Fortune 500 enterprises and top-tier organizations. Operating in Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the United States, and Saudi Arabia, over 1,700 Intellias experts deliver services to businesses in various domains. The company has been featured in the Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, recognized by Inc. 5000, acknowledged in the GSA UK Awards, named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the 17th Annual International Business Awards, and ranked the #1 employer among Ukrainian IT service providers by Forbes.
