BERLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellias, a trusted technology partner to Fortune 500 enterprises and top-tier organizations, was acknowledged in the IAOP 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list for the fourth consecutive year. This year, Intellias climbed from the Rising Stars to Leaders category.
The Global Outsourcing selection is the most prestigious and reputable annual ranking of outsourcing service providers. IAOP features the world's best outsourcing organizations that demonstrate exceptional customer dedication and excellence in service delivery. Inclusion on the list is the hallmark of the company's highest performance, operational, and organizational standards. Intellias is honored to be rated in such an authoritative listing as the Global Outsourcing 100 for the fourth year running.
"Choosing the right partners is more important than ever. Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of ever-changing collaborative business models, are scrutinizing their providers very closely. The Global Outsourcing 100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships." - Debi Hamil, CEO of IAOP
The IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 Program aims to reveal industry innovators and top performing outsources, serving as a comprehensive resource for choosing a reliable partner. To participate in the program and get shortlisted in the annual ranking, outsourcing service providers should apply for inclusion.
IAOP considers companies based on applications received and evaluates participants depending on a rigorous scoring methodology. The scoring process includes a comprehensive review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers for their organizations. In 2021, Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP, led the judges' committee that included:
- Daniel Beimborn, Professor, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management
- Teresa Harris, COP, Global Supplier Relationship Manager, GE
- Mary D. Lewis, COP, Sourcing Manager II, Supply Chain Management, T-Mobile
- Heiko Gewald, Professor, Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences
- Mark Zammett, COP, former Senior Director, Globa Security Assessments, CIGNA
Intellias is continuously maturing in its processes and expertise. The recognition among large established global firms referred to as "Leaders" in the IAOP selection is a powerful testament to the company's continuous growth and improvement.
About Intellias
Intellias is a digital transformation enabler and trusted technology partner of Fortune 500 enterprises and top-tier organizations. Operating in Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the United States, and Saudi Arabia, nearly 1,600 Intellias experts deliver services to businesses from various domains. The company has been numerously featured in the Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, recognized by Inc. 5000, acknowledged in the GSA UK Awards, and named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award 17th Annual International Business Awards. For more information, please visit http://www.intellias.com.
About IAOP
IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.
