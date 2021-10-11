LVIV, Ukraine, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In September 2021, Intellias, a global software engineering service provider and technology partner to world's top automotive brands, obtained a Level 2 assessment in the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX).
"We are proud and happy to have obtained this certification, thus confirming that Intellias is recognized as a trusted partner for the European automotive industry," explains Oleksandr Odukha, Vice President of Automotive Delivery. "Information security in light of the rapidly advancing digitalization of the industry was always a top priority for Intellias. The TISAX assessment is a major step forward in ensuring information security for our partners."
The automotive industry initiated TISAX in 2017 to test the maturity of information security at potential partners and ensure compliance with minimum standards across the supply chain. The assessment is based on a questionnaire developed by the Information Security working group of the Association of the German Automotive Industry (VDA) and is based on ISO 27001. More and more OEMs are making TISAX certification a condition for cooperation.
Since 2015, Intellias has been part of numerous large-scale automotive projects developing human machine interface systems and various connected car features for leading European and North American technology companies. As a trusted partner to Fortune 500 enterprises and top-tier organizations like HERE Technologies, LG, and KIA, Intellias is obliged to guarantee the highest level of security in each project. Getting a high protection level (AL 2) TISAX certification ensures Intellias complies with all automotive industry standards.
About Intellias
Intellias is a digital transformation enabler and trusted technology partner of Fortune 500 enterprises and top-tier organizations. Operating in Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the United States, and Saudi Arabia, over 1,500 Intellias experts deliver services to businesses from various domains. The company has been featured in the 2019 Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, recognized by Inc. 5000, acknowledged in the GSA UK Awards, and named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the 17th Annual International Business Awards.
About TISAX
TISAX (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange) is a European automotive industry-standard information security assessment (ISA) catalog based on key aspects of information security such as data protection and connection to third parties. TISAX was developed by the Association of the German Automotive Industry (VDA) in partnership with an association of European automotive manufacturers called the European Network Exchange (ENX). The current version of the ISA standard was released in 2020. Due to the regional nature of the assessment, its scope is limited to the European Union.
Media Contact
Mariia Volianyk, Intellias, +38 (032) 290-36-90, mariia.volianyk@intellias.com
SOURCE Intellias