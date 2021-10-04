LVIV, Ukraine, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In August 2021, Intellias, a trusted technology partner to visionary enterprises and progressive companies worldwide, reached the milestone of 2,000 seasoned professionals on board globally. The company's rapid growth can be attributed to a trusting work environment, which itself is a testament to Intellias dedication to people, projects, and clients.
Intellias empowers businesses operating in Europe, the US, the MENA region, and the APAC region to embrace innovation at scale. Over 2,000 Intellias experts located in Ukraine, Germany, Poland, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates deliver competence and expertise in various domains, covering future-oriented projects all over the globe.
Having increased the number of specialists from 1,570 to 2,006 in six months, Intellias has made it on the list of Ukraine's 10 biggest IT companies according to DOU, the largest Ukrainian IT community. Compared to the same ranking in 2020, Intellias has gained four positions and become one of the leading companies in terms of growth. In March 2021, Intellias was also rated among the 100 most dynamic companies in Ukraine by Novoe Vremya, a reputable media company in Ukraine. The company was honored with the twenty-first position and was the only IT company with Ukrainian roots to be included on the list.
Intellias is also actively developing a Technology Office, an IT advisory and excellence organization that guides the company's clients through the uncertainty that comes with technological innovation. Solution architects, UI/UX designers, machine learning engineers, security experts, and many other specialists have joined the Technology Office team since the beginning of 2021.
The company's impressive growth over the past several months showcases Intellias as a favored employer for best-in-class engineers. Intellias was repeatedly rated as the best Ukrainian IT employer in 2020. The company has been named among Ukraine's top employers by Ernst & Young, DOU, and Forbes Ukraine. As for now, the organization has a steadily growing global client base and is constantly expanding its global presence to cover innovative projects in different parts of the globe.
About Intellias
Intellias is a global technology services provider partnering with visionary enterprises and progressive companies to help them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitization. Intellias empowers businesses operating in Europe, the US, the MENA region, and the APAC region to embrace innovation at scale. Over 2000 Intellias experts located in Ukraine, Germany, Poland, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates deliver competence and expertise in various domains. The company has been featured in the Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, recognized by Inc. 5000, acknowledged in the GSA UK Awards, and named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the 17th Annual International Business Awards. With nearly two decades of experience, Intellias helps both industry leaders and startups deploy innovative customer-facing solutions, build award-winning software, and modernize technical infrastructure.
Media Contact
Mariia Volianyk, Intellias, +38 (032) 290-36-90, mariia.volianyk@intellias.com
SOURCE Intellias