BERLIN, August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In March 2021, Intellias, a digital solutions and technology services company, published its annual 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility report. This is the first report the company has prepared according to the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (Core option).
In the report, Intellias highlights activities in three areas: talent development, local communities, and the environment. The report also describes the company's achievements in addressing challenges caused by COVID-19.
Last year was tough for all of us. But the challenges of 2020 also revealed our inner strengths and proved how united we are even when we're physically distant. I'm proud of how the Intellias team came together and supported the tough decisions that led our company through the crisis.--Vitaly Sedler, CEO and co-founder of Intellias
Intellias put much effort into protecting employees' health while continuing to deliver their full scope of services to clients during the global pandemic. In March 2020, the company successfully moved all employees to work-from-home mode and comprehensively supported them in creating productive home working environments.
In addition to the standard health insurance Intellias provides, the company also arranged for insurance that covers SARS-CoV-2 medication. Additionally, Intellias allocated funds to purchase 10,000 COVID-19 express tests for a local medical facility in Lviv.
Despite the unprecedented year, Intellias continued to develop local communities and talent in 2020, and Intellias employees contributed to professional and tech events as speakers. In December 2020, Intellias joined IT tech giants including Amazon, Accenture, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook in the mission to encourage a love for coding among students around the world within the Hour of Code project.
Intellias also held its annual winter fundraising event last year. After employees donated $4,700, Intellias added another $3,600 and transferred the sum to a neurooncological care system for children with brain and spinal tumors in Lviv.
Intellias chose ecomobility as its focus for environmental corporate social responsibility in 2020. To encourage its employees to commute by bicycle, the company created bike parking lots, showers, and changing rooms in Intellias offices. Additionally, Intellias reimburses the cost of employees' participation in some cycling competitions.
While directing efforts to grow the business and keep it stable, we also cared about our employees' safety and well-being. In March 2020, we promptly switched to remote work, reorganized business processes, and delivered personal safety kits to employees. In just one week, we managed to set up our AntiCorona Program aimed at adapting Intellias to the pandemic reality. The program showed positive results right away. --Michael Puzrakov, COO and executive chairman of Intellias
