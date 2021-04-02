BEACHWOOD, Ohio, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IntelliCorp, a Cisive company, announced today an alliance with talent management software leader Greenhouse to empower IntelliCorp customers with an integrated solution that helps simplify the background screening process and enhances the candidate experience. IntelliCorp is a provider of comprehensive background checks and employment screening services for businesses and nonprofit organizations.
The IntelliCorp-Greenhouse integration simplifies the recruiting process by delivering a seamless and secure method to transmit candidate data, resulting in increased efficiency and reduced time to hire. The solution also provides IntelliCorp's mobile applicant portal solution, where candidates self-enter their information needed for the background check online from their phone, laptop, or desktop. The portal includes paperless disclosure and authorization forms, e-signature capabilities, driver's license data capture, and a screening process compliant with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).
"The IntelliCorp-Greenhouse integration provides an end-to-end talent acquisition solution that benefits both the customer and candidate," said Todd Carpenter, President at IntelliCorp. "This integration increases the efficiency of the recruiting process, provides a smooth experience for candidates, and incorporates compliance-driven background screening to help employers hire with confidence."
In addition to the integration, IntelliCorp is committed to providing value to clients through superior service, compliance, quality data, and secure technology solutions. To that end, IntelliCorp has been named in HRO Today magazine's Baker's Dozen list of the nation's top midsize-program screening providers for 12 consecutive years.
About IntelliCorp
IntelliCorp, a provider of comprehensive background checks and employment screening solutions for businesses and nonprofit organizations. A Cisive company, IntelliCorp is accredited through the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA). Clients benefit from industry-leading data, easy-to-use services, personalized customer service, and training and compliance education. IntelliCorp's customer-driven solutions and flexible system architecture allow for simple integration into multiple platforms. A robust operational framework and infrastructure of guiding principles and industry best practices demonstrate IntelliCorp's steadfast commitment to compliance with federal and state requirements pertaining to background screening. For additional information, please visit http://www.intellicorp.net.
About Greenhouse
Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software is the leader in hiring software. Nearly 4,000 of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power and Warby Parker use Greenhouse's hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent. Greenhouse has been named to the Inc. 5000 2019 Fastest Growing Companies, Deloitte's 2018 Fast 500 North America Technology Ranking and Crain's New York Business Fast 50. For additional information, please visit http://www.greenhouse.io.
Media Contact
Shannon Shoemaker, Cisive, 6149403301, sshoemaker@cisive.com
SOURCE IntelliCorp