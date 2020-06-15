IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IntelligenceBank, https://www.intelligencebank.com, the leading marketing operations platform announced the launch of IntelligenceBank Handshakes. Based on IntelligenceBank's robust API, Handshakes are simple 'if this, then that' an integrated workflow that connects files and data from IntelligenceBank to other technology tools.
Handshakes automate repetitive tasks, so IntelligenceBank clients can get work done faster and stay more compliant. It securely sends information from one application to another without any custom coding. It's another way to make work seem less and how IntelligenceBank is transforming marketing operations.
According to Tessa Court, CEO IntelligenceBank, "As digital transformation continues its steep climb on the priority list of every CMO, our new Handshakes capabilities enable marketing teams to connect more dots and get work done faster, more efficiently and with the appropriate sign-offs and approvals." She further adds, "While our existing API can be used for these interactions, instead of having to build them one by one, our clients can now select from a suite of pre-configured Handshakes that can be rolled out quickly."
Examples of pre-configured IntelligenceBank Handshakes:
- CMS: WordPress, Drupal, HubSpot + more
- CRM: Salesforce, HubSpot, SugarCRM + more
- Project management: Asana, Trello, JIRA + more
- Survey: Typeform, SurveyMonkey, Qualtrics + more
- Messaging: Slack, Microsoft Teams, Yammer + more
- File storage: Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox + more
- Email marketing: Mailchimp, Campaign Monitor + more
- Social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube + more
- E-commerce: Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, Amazon + more
"For instance," continues Court, "when you add a file into the IntelligenceBank platform, it can be added to another system - or vice versa. Or when a brief is added to IntelligenceBank, a task can be added to another ticketing system at the same time."
To learn more about IntelligenceBank Handshakes integration requirements and functionalities for Digital Asset Management, Online Creative Briefs and Alerts, visit https://www.intelligencebank.com/integrations/handshakes
About IntelligenceBank - IntelligenceBank is the leading digital asset management and marketing operations platform, helping content marketers work better and more seamlessly, manage digital assets, creative content approvals and compliance, and creative project management. IntelligenceBank's beautifully designed platform is used by over 400 leading brands with 350,000+ users across the globe.
Contact: tania.peck@intelligencebank.com
