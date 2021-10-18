COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IntelliGenesis LLC, a Columbia-based Veteran-Owned and Woman-Owned Small Business, unveiled their operational, new hands-on lab environment yesterday in a ribbon cutting ceremony with Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger. This expansion space is known as IntelliGenesis Labs (IG Labs) which applies advanced technologies, methodologies, and operational expertise in three foundational pillars: Artificial Intelligence/Deep Learning, Cyber Operations (Offensive and Defensive) and Critical Infrastructure Protection. IG Labs enables customers, partners, and its employees to foster innovation and rapid development of solutions in an immersive hands-on lab environment while enhancing their technical skills and tradecraft techniques.
IG Labs provides a different approach to solving problems in an ever-changing technological world. The facility was designed to provide cyber professionals of all skill levels with an environment and the necessary technology to foster new, innovative solutions and next generation tradecraft advancements. Users can access this hands-on environment physically or virtually and have access to large data sets, state-of-the-art graphic processing units (GPU), simulated environments, subject matter experts, new technologies, and maker/developer lab space. The goal of IG Labs is to provide access to cutting-edge technology, mentorship, and collaboration to enable "discovery at the edge."
Deep Learning AI and Data Lab
- Develop, build, and innovate
- Process, analyze, and discover
- Advance tradecraft with training from foundational to intermediate levels
- Build analytics with access to on-site mentorship
Cyber-Physical (Cy-Phy) and Fabrication Lab
- Attend in-person or virtual Hands-on learning in the Cy-Phy Lab
- Use a simulated environment to attack, defend, and discover
- Utilize a fabrication lab with 3D model hardware
- Assemble and disassemble critical infrastructure equipment
CyberOps Training Lab
- Access cyber ranges virtually or in-person
- Engage in our scenarios that mimic real-world events
- Customize cyber operations to replicate a desired environment
- Gain multi-dimensional perspectives on Offensive and Defensive Cyber Operations to
include both IT and OT based environments
IntelliGenesis LLC provides critical mission-focused services in the areas of Offensive and Defensive Cyber Services; Data Science, Machine Learning, and Decision-Making Analytics; Cybersecurity Training; Intelligence Analysis; and Intelligence Solutions Engineering to improve and advance DoD tradecraft and ultimately support the warfighter. In addition to its services, IntelliGenesis LLC invests in Internal Research and Development (IR&D), primarily in critical mission-gapped areas. Over the past three (3) years, IR&D investment in cybersecurity technologies and initiatives related to IoT, industrial IoT, and ICS has resulted in advanced tools, capabilities, and tradecraft that are then applied across the many contract offerings held by the company.
Media Contact
Laura Hildebrand, IntelliGenesisLLC, +1 4435631866, laura.hildebrand@intelligenesisllc.com
SOURCE IntelliGenesisLLC