SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 49 Business Administration Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 166 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 166 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Business Administration Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-business-administration-degree-program/
2021 Business Administration Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Public University System
Appalachian State University
Arizona State University
Bellevue University
Bemidji State University
Black Hills State University
Briar Cliff University
Bryan College
California State University Channel Islands
California State University, East Bay
California State University, Fullerton
Central Washington University
City University of Seattle
Colorado State University, Global Campus
Drexel University
Eastern Oregon University
Florida International University
Fort Hays State University
Graceland University
Lamar University
Louisiana State University
Massachusetts Department of Higher Education
McKendree University
Northern Arizona University
Northwood University
Oklahoma State University
Oregon State University
Pennsylvania State University
San Diego State University
Southeast Missouri State University
Temple University
Texas A&M University, Commerce
University of Alabama
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Illinois at Chicago
University Of Illinois, Springfield
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
University of Missouri Saint Louis
UNC Greensboro
University of Wyoming
Walsh College
West Texas A&M University
Western Carolina University
Western Kentucky University
Westfield State University
