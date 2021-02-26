SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 49 Business Administration Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 166 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 166 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Business Administration Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-business-administration-degree-program/

2021 Business Administration Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American Public University System

Appalachian State University

Arizona State University

Bellevue University

Bemidji State University

Black Hills State University

Briar Cliff University

Bryan College

California State University Channel Islands

California State University, East Bay

California State University, Fullerton

Central Washington University

City University of Seattle

Colorado State University, Global Campus

Drexel University

Eastern Oregon University

Florida International University

Fort Hays State University

Graceland University

Lamar University

Louisiana State University

Massachusetts Department of Higher Education

McKendree University

Northern Arizona University

Northwood University

Oklahoma State University

Oregon State University

Pennsylvania State University

San Diego State University

Southeast Missouri State University

Temple University

Texas A&M University, Commerce

University of Alabama

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Houston-Downtown

University of Illinois at Chicago

University Of Illinois, Springfield

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

University of Missouri Saint Louis

UNC Greensboro

University of Wyoming

Walsh College

West Texas A&M University

Western Carolina University

Western Kentucky University

Westfield State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.