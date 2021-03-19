SEATTLE, Mar. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 100 Colleges and Universities for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 15,832 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 15,832 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 100 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Colleges and Universities. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-and-universities/
2021 Colleges and Universities featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Alaska Pacific University
Amherst College
Auburn University
Augustana University
Austin College
Babson College
Barnard College
Bates College
Bentley University
Boston College
Boston University
Bowdoin College
Brandeis University
Brigham Young University Hawaii
Brigham Young University
Brown University
Bryn Mawr College
Bucknell University
California Institute of Technology
California Polytechnic State University
California State University, Los Angeles
Calvin University
Carleton College
Carnegie Mellon University
Carroll College
Case Western Reserve University
Centenary College of Louisiana
Centre College
City University of New York, Brooklyn College
Claremont McKenna College
Clemson University
Colby College
Colgate University
College of the Ozarks
College of William and Mary
Colorado College
Columbia University
Connecticut College
Cornell University
Covenant College
Dartmouth College
Davidson College
Duke University
Emory University
Georgetown University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Grinnell College
Hamilton College
Harvard University
Harvey Mudd College
Haverford College
Johns Hopkins University
Lafayette College
Lehigh University
Macalester College
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Middlebury College
New York University
Northwestern University
Oberlin College and Conservatory
Olin College
Pomona College
Princeton University
Reed College
Rice University
Saint Anselm College
Scripps College
Stanford University
Swarthmore College
The Cooper Union
Trinity College
Tufts University
Tulane University
United States Naval Academy
University of Arizona
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Irvine
University of California, Los Angeles
University of California, San Diego
University of California, Santa Barbara
University of Chicago
University of Florida
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
University of Notre Dame
University of Pennsylvania
University of Richmond
University of Southern California
University of Virginia
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Vanderbilt University
Vassar College
Washington and Lee University
Washington University, St. Louis
Wellesley College
Whitman College
Williams College
Yale University
