SEATTLE, Mar. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 100 Colleges and Universities for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 15,832 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 15,832 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 100 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Colleges and Universities. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-and-universities/

2021 Colleges and Universities featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Alaska Pacific University

Amherst College

Auburn University

Augustana University

Austin College

Babson College

Barnard College

Bates College

Bentley University

Boston College

Boston University

Bowdoin College

Brandeis University

Brigham Young University Hawaii

Brigham Young University

Brown University

Bryn Mawr College

Bucknell University

California Institute of Technology

California Polytechnic State University

California State University, Los Angeles

Calvin University

Carleton College

Carnegie Mellon University

Carroll College

Case Western Reserve University

Centenary College of Louisiana

Centre College

City University of New York, Brooklyn College

Claremont McKenna College

Clemson University

Colby College

Colgate University

College of the Ozarks

College of William and Mary

Colorado College

Columbia University

Connecticut College

Cornell University

Covenant College

Dartmouth College

Davidson College

Duke University

Emory University

Georgetown University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Grinnell College

Hamilton College

Harvard University

Harvey Mudd College

Haverford College

Johns Hopkins University

Lafayette College

Lehigh University

Macalester College

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Middlebury College

New York University

Northwestern University

Oberlin College and Conservatory

Olin College

Pomona College

Princeton University

Reed College

Rice University

Saint Anselm College

Scripps College

Stanford University

Swarthmore College

The Cooper Union

Trinity College

Tufts University

Tulane University

United States Naval Academy

University of Arizona

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, San Diego

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of Chicago

University of Florida

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

University of Notre Dame

University of Pennsylvania

University of Richmond

University of Southern California

University of Virginia

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Vanderbilt University

Vassar College

Washington and Lee University

Washington University, St. Louis

Wellesley College

Whitman College

Williams College

Yale University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

