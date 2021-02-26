SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Colleges for Associate's Degrees for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,180 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 1,180 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Colleges for Associate's Degrees. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-for-associates-degrees/
2021 Colleges for Associate's Degrees featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Albany State University
Amarillo College
Arkansas Northeastern College
Ashland Community and Technical College
Barton County Community College
Carl Albert State College
Central Community College
Central Texas College
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Cochise College
Columbus State Community College
Cornerstone University
Dakota College, Bottineau
Eastern Kentucky University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Florida Institute of Technology
Franklin Pierce University
Georgia State University
Grantham University
Highland Community College
Hinds Community College
Hutchinson Community College
Independence University
Keiser University
Lake Region State College
Liberty University
Lone Star College
Mesa Community College
Metropolitan Community College
Miami Dade College
North Central Missouri College
Northeast Community College
Northwest Nazarene University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Penn Foster College
Pennsylvania State University
Purdue University Global
Rasmussen College
Sessions College for Professional Design
State Fair Community College
Tallahassee Community College
Tarrant County College
Truckee Meadows Community College
Tulsa Community College
Vincennes University
Wake Technical Community College
Washtenaw Community College
Western Nebraska Community College
Western Wyoming Community College
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com