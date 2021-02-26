SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Colleges for Associate's Degrees for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,180 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 1,180 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Colleges for Associate's Degrees. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-for-associates-degrees/

2021 Colleges for Associate's Degrees featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Albany State University

Amarillo College

Arkansas Northeastern College

Ashland Community and Technical College

Barton County Community College

Carl Albert State College

Central Community College

Central Texas College

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Cochise College

Columbus State Community College

Cornerstone University

Dakota College, Bottineau

Eastern Kentucky University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Fayetteville Technical Community College

Florida Institute of Technology

Franklin Pierce University

Georgia State University

Grantham University

Highland Community College

Hinds Community College

Hutchinson Community College

Independence University

Keiser University

Lake Region State College

Liberty University

Lone Star College

Mesa Community College

Metropolitan Community College

Miami Dade College

North Central Missouri College

Northeast Community College

Northwest Nazarene University

Ozarks Technical Community College

Penn Foster College

Pennsylvania State University

Purdue University Global

Rasmussen College

Sessions College for Professional Design

State Fair Community College

Tallahassee Community College

Tarrant County College

Truckee Meadows Community College

Tulsa Community College

Vincennes University

Wake Technical Community College

Washtenaw Community College

Western Nebraska Community College

Western Wyoming Community College

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

