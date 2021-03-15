SEATTLE, Mar. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 45 Colleges In Colorado for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 209 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 209 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 45 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-colorado/
2021 Colleges In Colorado featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adams State University
Aims Community College
American Sentinel University
Arapahoe Community College
Bel Rea Institute of Animal Technology
Colorado Academy of Veterinary Technology
Colorado Christian University
Colorado College
Colorado Mesa University
Colorado Mountain College
Colorado Northwestern Community College
Colorado School of Mines
Colorado State University, Global Campus
Colorado State University, Pueblo
Colorado Technical University
Community College of Aurora
Community College of Denver
Denver College of Nursing
DeVry University
Fort Lewis College
Front Range Community College
Institute of Business and Medical Careers
Johnson & Wales University
Lamar Community College
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Morgan Community College
Naropa University
National American University
Nazarene Bible College
Northeastern Junior College
Otero Junior College
Pikes Peak Community College
Platt College
Pueblo Community College
Red Rocks Community College
Regis University
Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design
Rocky Vista University
Trinidad State Junior College
University of Colorado, Boulder
University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
University Of Colorado, Denver
University of Denver
University of Northern Colorado
Western Colorado University
