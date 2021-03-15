SEATTLE, Mar. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 45 Colleges In Colorado for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 209 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 209 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 45 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-colorado/

2021 Colleges In Colorado featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adams State University

Aims Community College

American Sentinel University

Arapahoe Community College

Bel Rea Institute of Animal Technology

Colorado Academy of Veterinary Technology

Colorado Christian University

Colorado College

Colorado Mesa University

Colorado Mountain College

Colorado Northwestern Community College

Colorado School of Mines

Colorado State University, Global Campus

Colorado State University, Pueblo

Colorado Technical University

Community College of Aurora

Community College of Denver

Denver College of Nursing

DeVry University

Fort Lewis College

Front Range Community College

Institute of Business and Medical Careers

Johnson & Wales University

Lamar Community College

Metropolitan State University of Denver

Morgan Community College

Naropa University

National American University

Nazarene Bible College

Northeastern Junior College

Otero Junior College

Pikes Peak Community College

Platt College

Pueblo Community College

Red Rocks Community College

Regis University

Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design

Rocky Vista University

Trinidad State Junior College

University of Colorado, Boulder

University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

University Of Colorado, Denver

University of Denver

University of Northern Colorado

Western Colorado University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

