SEATTLE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 18 Colleges In Hawaii for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 53 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 53 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 18 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-hawaii/
2021 Colleges In Hawaii featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Brigham Young University Hawaii
Chaminade University, Honolulu
Hawaii Community College
Hawaii Medical College
Hawaii Pacific University
Honolulu Community College
Kapiolani Community College
Kauai Community College
Leeward Community College
Mauna Loa Helicopters
Med-Assist School Of Hawaii Inc
Pacific Rim Christian University
University Of Hawaii, Hilo
University of Hawaii, Manoa
University of Hawaii, Maui College
University Of Hawaii, West Oahu
University of Phoenix
Windward Community College
