SEATTLE, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 15 Colleges In Idaho for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 68 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 68 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 15 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-idaho/

2021 Colleges In Idaho featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Boise Bible College

Boise State University

Brigham Young University, Idaho

College of Eastern Idaho

College of Idaho

College of Southern Idaho

College of Western Idaho

Idaho State University

Lewis-Clark State College

Milan Institute

New Saint Andrews College

North Idaho College

Northwest Nazarene University

Stevens-Henager College

University of Idaho

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.