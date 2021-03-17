SEATTLE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 46 Colleges In Maryland for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 196 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each institution is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 196 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 46 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
2021 Top Colleges In Maryland featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Allegany College of Maryland
Anne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community College
Baltimore Hebrew University
Bowie State University
Capitol Technology University
Carroll Community College
Cecil College North East
Chesapeake College
College of Southern Maryland
Community College of Baltimore County
Coppin State University
Fortis College
Frederick Community College
Frostburg State University
Garrett College
Goucher College
Hagerstown Community College
Harford Community College
Hood College
Howard Community College
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
Maryland Institute College of Art
Maryland University of Integrative Health
McDaniel College
Montgomery College
Morgan State University
Mount Saint Mary's University
Notre Dame of Maryland University
Prince George's Community College
Saint Mary's College of Maryland
Salisbury University
St. John's College
Stevenson University
Strayer University
Towson University
United States Naval Academy
University of Baltimore
University of Maryland
University of Maryland
University of Maryland, Baltimore County
University of Maryland, Eastern Shore
University of Maryland Global Campus
Washington Adventist University
Washington College
