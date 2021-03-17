SEATTLE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 46 Colleges In Maryland for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 196 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each institution is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 196 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 46 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-maryland/

2021 Top Colleges In Maryland featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Allegany College of Maryland

Anne Arundel Community College

Baltimore City Community College

Baltimore Hebrew University

Bowie State University

Capitol Technology University

Carroll Community College

Cecil College North East

Chesapeake College

College of Southern Maryland

Community College of Baltimore County

Coppin State University

Fortis College

Frederick Community College

Frostburg State University

Garrett College

Goucher College

Hagerstown Community College

Harford Community College

Hood College

Howard Community College

Johns Hopkins University

Loyola University Maryland

Maryland Institute College of Art

Maryland University of Integrative Health

McDaniel College

Montgomery College

Morgan State University

Mount Saint Mary's University

Notre Dame of Maryland University

Prince George's Community College

Saint Mary's College of Maryland

Salisbury University

St. John's College

Stevenson University

Strayer University

Towson University

United States Naval Academy

University of Baltimore

University of Maryland

University of Maryland

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

University of Maryland, Eastern Shore

University of Maryland Global Campus

Washington Adventist University

Washington College

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

