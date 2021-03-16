SEATTLE, Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 49 Colleges In Massachusetts for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 199 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 199 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-massachusetts/
2021 Colleges In Massachusetts featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Amherst College
Assumption College
Babson College
Bay Path University
Bentley University
Berklee College of Music
Boston College
Boston University
Brandeis University
Bridgewater State University
Cambridge College
Clark University
College of the Holy Cross
Curry College
Dean College
Eastern Nazarene College
Emerson College
Endicott College
Fitchburg State University
Framingham State University
Gordon College
Harvard University
Lesley University
Massachusetts College of Art and Design
Massachusetts College Of Pharmacy And Health Sciences University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Massachusetts Maritime Academy
Mount Holyoke College
Mount Wachusett Community College
New England Conservatory of Music
Northeastern University
Northern Essex Community College
Olin College
Salem State University
Simmons University
Smith College
Springfield College
Stonehill College
University of Massachusetts
University of Massachusetts, Boston
University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth
University of Massachusetts, Lowell
Wellesley College
Wentworth Institute of Technology
Western New England University
Westfield State University
Williams College
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Worcester State University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com