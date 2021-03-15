SEATTLE, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 33 Colleges In Mississippi for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 55 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 55 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 33 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-mississippi/
2021 Colleges In Mississippi featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Alcorn State University
Belhaven University
Blue Cliff College
Blue Mountain College
Coahoma Community College
Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Delta State University
East Central Community College
East Mississippi Community College
Hinds Community College
Holmes Community College
Itawamba Community College
Jackson State University
Jones County Junior College
Meridian Community College
Millsaps College
Mississippi College
Mississippi Delta Community College
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Mississippi State University
Mississippi University for Women
Mississippi Valley State University
Northeast Mississippi Community College
Northwest Mississippi Community College
Pearl River Community College
Rust College
Southeastern Baptist College
Southwest Mississippi Community College
Tougaloo College
University of Mississippi Medical Center
University of Mississippi
University of Southern Mississippi
William Carey University
