SEATTLE, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 47 Colleges In Ohio for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 188 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each institution is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 188 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 47 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-ohio/

2021 Top Colleges In Ohio featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Ashland University

Baldwin Wallace University

Bluffton University

Bowling Green State University

Capital University

Case Western Reserve University

Cedarville University

Cleveland Institute Of Art

Cleveland Institute Of Music

Cleveland State University

College of Wooster

Columbus College Of Art And Design

Defiance College

Denison University

Franciscan University Of Steubenville

Franklin University

Hiram College

John Carroll University

Kenyon College

Kettering College

Malone University

Marietta College

Mercy College, Ohio

Miami University

Mount Carmel College Of Nursing

Mount Saint Joseph University

Mount Vernon Nazarene University

Muskingum University

Oberlin College and Conservatory

Ohio Dominican University

Ohio Northern University

Ohio State University

Ohio University

Ohio Wesleyan University

Otterbein University

Tiffin University

Union Institute & University

University of Akron

University of Cincinnati

University of Dayton

University of Findlay

University of Mount Union

University of Toledo

Ursuline College

Wittenberg University

Xavier University

Youngstown State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

