SEATTLE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 16 Colleges In South Dakota for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 53 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each institution is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 53 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 16 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-south-dakota/
2021 Top Colleges In South Dakota featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Augustana University
Black Hills State University
Dakota State University
Dakota Wesleyan University
Lake Area Technical Institute
Mitchell Technical Institute
National American University
Northern State University
Oglala Lakota College
Presentation College
Sinte Gleska University
South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
South Dakota State University
Southeast Technical Institute
University of South Dakota
Western Dakota Technical Institute
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
