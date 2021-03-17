SEATTLE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 45 Colleges In Texas for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 161 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 161 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 45 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-texas/
2021 Colleges In Texas featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Abilene Christian University
Alamo Colleges District
Austin College
Baptist University of the Américas
Baylor University
Dallas Baptist University
East Texas Baptist University
Houston Baptist University
Howard Payne University
Lamar University
LeTourneau University
Lubbock Christian University
Midwestern State University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Prairie View A&M University
Rice University
Saint Mary's University
Sam Houston State University
Southern Methodist University
Southwestern Adventist University
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Southwestern University
St. Edward's University
Stephen F. Austin State University
Tarleton State University
Texas A&M International University
Texas A&M University, Commerce
Texas Christian University
Texas Lutheran University
Texas State University
Texas Tech University
Texas Woman's University
University of Dallas
University of Houston
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston, Victoria
University of North Texas
University of St. Thomas
University of Texas, Arlington
University of Texas, Austin
University of Texas, Dallas
University Of Texas, El Paso
University of Texas, Permian Basin
University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley
West Texas A&M University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
