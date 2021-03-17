SEATTLE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 45 Colleges In Texas for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 161 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 161 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 45 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-texas/

2021 Colleges In Texas featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Abilene Christian University

Alamo Colleges District

Austin College

Baptist University of the Américas

Baylor University

Dallas Baptist University

East Texas Baptist University

Houston Baptist University

Howard Payne University

Lamar University

LeTourneau University

Lubbock Christian University

Midwestern State University

Our Lady of the Lake University

Prairie View A&M University

Rice University

Saint Mary's University

Sam Houston State University

Southern Methodist University

Southwestern Adventist University

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Southwestern University

St. Edward's University

Stephen F. Austin State University

Tarleton State University

Texas A&M International University

Texas A&M University, Commerce

Texas Christian University

Texas Lutheran University

Texas State University

Texas Tech University

Texas Woman's University

University of Dallas

University of Houston

University of Houston-Downtown

University of Houston, Victoria

University of North Texas

University of St. Thomas

University of Texas, Arlington

University of Texas, Austin

University of Texas, Dallas

University Of Texas, El Paso

University of Texas, Permian Basin

University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley

West Texas A&M University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

