SEATTLE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 13 Colleges In Vermont for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 51 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each institution is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 51 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 13 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-vermont/
2021 Top Colleges In Vermont featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Bennington College
Castleton University
Champlain College
Community College of Vermont
Goddard College
Landmark College
Middlebury College
Northern Vermont University
Norwich University
Saint Michael's College
SIT Graduate Institute
Sterling College
University of Vermont
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com