SEATTLE, Mar. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 41 Colleges In Wisconsin for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 188 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each institution is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 188 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 41 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-wisconsin/
2021 Top Colleges In Wisconsin featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Alverno College
Beloit College
Cardinal Stritch University
Carroll University
Carthage College
College of Menominee Nation
Concordia University, Wisconsin
Edgewood College
Herzing University
Lakeland University
Lawrence University
Maranatha Baptist University
Marian University Indianapolis
Marian University
Marquette University
Medical College of Wisconsin
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Mount Mary University
Northland College
Ottawa University
Ripon College
Saint Norbert College
University of Wisconsin Eau Claire
University of Wisconsin Green Bay
University of Wisconsin River Falls
University of Wisconsin Stevens Point
University of Wisconsin Superior
University of Wisconsin, La Crosse
University of Wisconsin, Madison
University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh
University of Wisconsin, Parkside
University of Wisconsin, Platteville
University of Wisconsin, Stout
University Of Wisconsin, Whitewater
Viterbo University
Western Technical College
Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Wisconsin School Of Professional Psychology
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
