SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Community Colleges for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,187 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 1,187 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Community Colleges. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-community-colleges/

2021 Community Colleges featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Alamo Colleges District

Amarillo College

Barton County Community College

Bladen Community College

Carl Albert State College

Casper College

Central Community College

Central Texas College

Coastline Community College

Cochise College

College of Central Florida

Cuyahoga Community College

De Anza College

Delgado Community College

Flint Hills Technical College

Florida State College, Jacksonville

Foothill College

GateWay Community College

Georgia Southern University

Independence Community College

Inver Hills Community College

Itasca Community College

Kilgore College

Maricopa Community Colleges

Marion Military Institute

Mayland Community College

Mesa Community College

Moraine Valley Community College

Muskegon Community College

New Mexico Military Institute

North Central Kansas Technical College

Northcentral Technical College

Northwest Florida State College

Northwest Iowa Community College

Oakton Community College

Pearl River Community College

Rowan College at Burlington County

Saint Paul College

Santa Barbara City College

Scottsdale Community College

Shoreline Community College

South Mountain Community College

South Puget Sound Community College

St. Cloud Technical Community College

Stanly Community College

Tarrant County College

Utah System of Higher Education

Walla Walla Community College

West Kentucky Community and Technical College

Western Wyoming Community College

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.