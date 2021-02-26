SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Community Colleges for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,187 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 1,187 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Community Colleges. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-community-colleges/
2021 Community Colleges featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Alamo Colleges District
Amarillo College
Barton County Community College
Bladen Community College
Carl Albert State College
Casper College
Central Community College
Central Texas College
Coastline Community College
Cochise College
College of Central Florida
Cuyahoga Community College
De Anza College
Delgado Community College
Flint Hills Technical College
Florida State College, Jacksonville
Foothill College
GateWay Community College
Georgia Southern University
Independence Community College
Inver Hills Community College
Itasca Community College
Kilgore College
Maricopa Community Colleges
Marion Military Institute
Mayland Community College
Mesa Community College
Moraine Valley Community College
Muskegon Community College
New Mexico Military Institute
North Central Kansas Technical College
Northcentral Technical College
Northwest Florida State College
Northwest Iowa Community College
Oakton Community College
Pearl River Community College
Rowan College at Burlington County
Saint Paul College
Santa Barbara City College
Scottsdale Community College
Shoreline Community College
South Mountain Community College
South Puget Sound Community College
St. Cloud Technical Community College
Stanly Community College
Tarrant County College
Utah System of Higher Education
Walla Walla Community College
West Kentucky Community and Technical College
Western Wyoming Community College
