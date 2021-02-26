SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Computer Programming Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 194 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 194 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Computer Programming Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-computer-programming-degree-programs/
2021 Computer Programming Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Atlantic Cape Community College
Baker College
Bellevue University
Brigham Young University, Idaho
Brown University
California Institute Of Technology
California State University
Carnegie Mellon University
Central Methodist University
Champlain College
Cincinnati State Technical And Community College
Cochise College
Colorado State University, Global Campus
Colorado Technical University
Columbia University
Community College Of Allegheny County
Concordia University Texas
Cornell University
Dakota State University
Dartmouth College
Davenport University
DePaul University
East Coast Polytechnic Institute University
Florida State University
Fort Hays State University
Franklin University
George Mason University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Georgia Southern University
Grantham University
Great Basin College
Harvard University
Hodges University
Husson University
Limestone College
Old Dominion University
Pennsylvania State University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southwestern College
University Of California, Berkeley
University Of Denver
University Of Florida
University Of Illinois, Springfield
University Of Maine, Augusta
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Michigan
University Of Minnesota, Crookston
Western Governors University
Yale University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
