SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2021  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Computer Programming Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 194 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 194 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Computer Programming Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-computer-programming-degree-programs/

2021 Computer Programming Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Atlantic Cape Community College

Baker College

Bellevue University

Brigham Young University, Idaho

Brown University

California Institute Of Technology

California State University

Carnegie Mellon University

Central Methodist University

Champlain College

Cincinnati State Technical And Community College

Cochise College

Colorado State University, Global Campus

Colorado Technical University

Columbia University

Community College Of Allegheny County

Concordia University Texas

Cornell University

Dakota State University

Dartmouth College

Davenport University

DePaul University

East Coast Polytechnic Institute University

Florida State University

Fort Hays State University

Franklin University

George Mason University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Southern University

Grantham University

Great Basin College

Harvard University

Hodges University

Husson University

Limestone College

Old Dominion University

Pennsylvania State University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southwestern College

University Of California, Berkeley

University Of Denver

University Of Florida

University Of Illinois, Springfield

University Of Maine, Augusta

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Michigan

University Of Minnesota, Crookston

Western Governors University

Yale University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

