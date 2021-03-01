SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Criminal Justice Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 153 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 153 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Criminal Justice Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-criminal-justice-degree-programs/

2021 Criminal Justice Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Albany State University

Angelo State University

Arizona State University

Boston University

California State University, Los Angeles

Colorado State University, Global Campus

Drury University

East Carolina University

Florida International University

Florida State University

Fort Hays State University

George Mason University

Georgia College & State University

Georgia Southern University

Grantham University

Hilbert College

Indiana University Bloomington

John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Keiser University

Michigan State University

North Greenville University

Northeastern University

Northern Kentucky University

Northwestern State University of Louisiana

Pennsylvania State University

Rutgers University

Saint Joseph's College, New York

Sam Houston State University

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

State University of New York College, Brockport

State University of New York, Albany

State University of New York, Oneonta

Stevenson University

Temple University

Texas State University

The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Delaware

University of Georgia

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Massachusetts, Lowell

University of Memphis

University of Mississippi

University of Missouri Saint Louis

University Of Nebraska, Omaha

University of Oklahoma

Washington State University

West Chester University

Western Kentucky University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

