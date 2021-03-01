SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 49 Game Design Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 209 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 209 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Game Design Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-game-design-degree-programs/
2021 Game Design Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Academy of Art University
Arkansas Tech University
Art Center College Of Design
Baker College
Becker College
Bradley University
California State University, Chico
Champlain College
Cleveland Institute of Art
Cogswell University of Silicon Valley
Columbia College Chicago
DePaul University
DigiPen Institute of Technology
Drexel University
Ferris State University
Fitchburg State University
Full Sail University
George Mason University
Hampshire College
Kennesaw State University
Laguna College of Art and Design
Lawrence Technological University
Liberty University
Lindenwood University
Marist College
Miami University
Michigan State University
New Jersey Institute Of Technology
New York University
North Carolina State University
Northeastern University
Quinnipiac University
Ringling College Of Art And Design
Rochester Institute Of Technology
Rocky Mountain College Of Art And Design
Savannah College of Art and Design
Shawnee State University
Southern New Hampshire University
The Art Institutes
The New School
University Of Advancing Technology
University of Baltimore
University of California, Irvine
University Of California, Santa Cruz
University Of Denver
University of Southern California
University Of Utah
University of Wisconsin, Stout
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
