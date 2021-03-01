SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 49 Game Design Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 209 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 209 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Game Design Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-game-design-degree-programs/

2021 Game Design Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Academy of Art University

Arkansas Tech University

Art Center College Of Design

Baker College

Becker College

Bradley University

California State University, Chico

Champlain College

Cleveland Institute of Art

Cogswell University of Silicon Valley

Columbia College Chicago

DePaul University

DigiPen Institute of Technology

Drexel University

Ferris State University

Fitchburg State University

Full Sail University

George Mason University

Hampshire College

Kennesaw State University

Laguna College of Art and Design

Lawrence Technological University

Liberty University

Lindenwood University

Marist College

Miami University

Michigan State University

New Jersey Institute Of Technology

New York University

North Carolina State University

Northeastern University

Quinnipiac University

Ringling College Of Art And Design

Rochester Institute Of Technology

Rocky Mountain College Of Art And Design

Savannah College of Art and Design

Shawnee State University

Southern New Hampshire University

The Art Institutes

The New School

University Of Advancing Technology

University of Baltimore

University of California, Irvine

University Of California, Santa Cruz

University Of Denver

University of Southern California

University Of Utah

University of Wisconsin, Stout

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

