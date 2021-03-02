SEATTLE, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 32 Law Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 71 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 71 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 32 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Law Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-law-degree-programs/

2021 Law Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Abraham Lincoln University

Arizona State University

Atlanta's John Marshall Law School

Boston University

California Southern University

Emory University

Florida State University

George Washington University

Hofstra University

John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Loyola University Chicago

Michigan State University

Mississippi College

New York University

Nova Southeastern University

Seton Hall University

Southern University

Syracuse University

Texas A & M University, College Station

Thomas Jefferson School of Law

University of Alabama

University of Arkansas

University of Connecticut

University of Dayton

University of Mississippi

University of North Dakota

University of Oklahoma

University of Southern California

University of Tulsa

Villanova University

Washington University, St. Louis

Yeshiva University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

