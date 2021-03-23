SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 44 Master's in Computer Engineering Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 164 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 164 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 44 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Computer Engineering Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-computer-engineering-degree-programs/.

2021 Master's in Computer Engineering Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Binghamton University

Clemson University

Colorado State University

Drexel University

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Florida International University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Illinois Institute of Technology

Iowa State University

Johns Hopkins University

Kansas State University

Michigan Technological University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

New Jersey Institute of Technology

New Mexico State University

New York University

North Carolina State University

Old Dominion University

Pennsylvania State University

Purdue University

Stevens Institute Of Technology

Syracuse University

Texas A & M University, College Station

University of Arizona

University Of Arkansas

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Riverside

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado, Boulder

University Of Delaware

University of Houston

University of Idaho

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Michigan, Dearborn

University of South Carolina

University Of Southern California

University of Texas, Arlington

University Of Virginia

Villanova University

Virginia Tech

Washington State University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

