SEATTLE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Computer Science Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 196 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 196 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Computer Science Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-computer-science-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Computer Science Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Boston University
California Institute of Technology
Carnegie Mellon University
Clarkson University
Colorado State University
Columbia University
Cornell University
Drexel University
Duke University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Illinois Institute of Technology
Johns Hopkins University
Kutztown University
Louisiana Tech University
Missouri University of Science and Technology
New Jersey Institute of Technology
New York University
North American University
North Carolina State University
Northwestern University
Nova Southeastern University
Pennsylvania State University
Purdue University
Rice University
Rutgers University
Santa Clara University
Stanford University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Syracuse University
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Davis
University of California, Irvine
University of California, San Diego
University of California, Santa Barbara
University of Chicago
University of Florida
University of Idaho
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Michigan
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
University of Southern California
University of Texas, Austin
University of Texas, Dallas
University of Washington
University of Washington, Bothell
Vanderbilt University
Virginia Tech
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
